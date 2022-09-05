Cause of fire that destroyed large hay shed in South Canterbury being investigated

Fire crews from Waimate, St Andrews and Timaru and water tankers from each station responded to the fire. (File photo)

The cause of a fire that destroyed a large hay shed in Makikihi 30km south Timaru on Monday morning is under investigation by Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Five fire crews, two each from Waimate and Timaru, plus St Andrews, and water tankers from each station, were called to the blaze on Makikihi Station Rd at 6.24am.

Fire and Emergency spokesperson Lyn Crosson said the shed was well alight when crews arrived and looked like it was about to collapse.

Crosson said it took nearly three hours crews put out the fire and a tanker crew returned later to dampen a few hotspots.

She said the crews requested two fire investigators to attend as the fire looked suspicious.

Makikihi Country Hotel manager Daniel Lewis said he was alerted to the fire when he heard sirens on Monday morning.

He said the shed is located behind the hotel and, as of Monday afternoon, was looking “not in the best of health”.

The fire had not affected the hotel.

Fire and Emergency has referred The Timaru Herald to police, who have been approached for comment.