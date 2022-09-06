New Zealand's coldest morning temperature recorded in Canterbury High Country

Snow caps can be seen from Caroline Bay, Timaru on Tuesday morning.

It was a freezing start to the day in the Canterbury High Country where New Zealand’s coldest overnight temperatures were recorded in two locations.

Aoraki/Mt Cook recorded -9.6C at 7am on Tuesday and was the coldest place in the country and Lake Takapō/Tekapo recorded -8.6C at 7am.

Timaru got down to -1.9C at 2am and was at -1.4C at sunrise at 7am, while Fairlie recorded -1.3C at 3am and was closer to 0C at 7am.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the cold overnight temperatures were caused by a cold southerly wind flow over the South Island originating from Antarctica.

“The eastern part of the South Island and inland places had clear skies,” Ferris said.

“The clear skies and cold air was the perfect recipe for the cold overnight temperatures.”

Ferris said overnight temperatures on Tuesday are expected to fall to a low of -2C before warming up on Wednesday and Thursday.

“There will be a few showers tomorrow [Wednesday] afternoon which will linger till Thursday morning,” he said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff People walking along Caroline Bay on Tuesday morning.

However, Friday is looking to be a fine day, and overnight temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday are not expected to be too cold, he said.

The MetService website says the forecast for Timaru on Tuesday is fine with south-westerlies dying out early afternoon.

On Wednesday, the forecast is fine at first, then becoming cloudy in the afternoon with a few showers developing and north westerlies changing southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a few showers clearing in the morning and easterlies. Friday is forecast to be fine with north easterlies.

A few showers are expected on Saturday, with easterlies, and Sunday is forecast to be fine with northerlies.

For Aoraki/Mt Cook, Tuesday is looking to be a fine day with morning frost and North westerlies. Wednesday is forecast to be fine at first, then becoming cloudy in the afternoon with showers developing and North westerlies dying out in the afternoon.

A few showers are expected on Thursday which will be clearing in the morning, then fine with light winds. Friday will be fine with light winds.

Saturday is forecast to be cloudy with light winds and Sunday is forecast to be cloudy, with rain developing and light winds.