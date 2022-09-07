Waimate District's rateable property value increases nearly $1b in three years

The total rateable value for the Waimate District is now $5.88 billion, with the land value of those properties now valued at $3.80 billion.

A nearly $1 billion increase in the total rateable value of Waimate District is a positive, a real estate agent in town says.

The district’s property owners will soon receive a Notice of Rating Valuation via post with an updated rating value for their property. The new rating valuations have been prepared for 4432 properties on behalf of the Waimate District Council by Quotable Value (QV).

QV says careful analysis shows the total rateable value for the district is now $5.88b, with the land value of those properties now valued at $3.8b. In 2019, the total rateable value was just over $4.9b with the land value of those properties valued at slightly over $3.2b.

Simon Finch, a sales consultant for Harcourts Waimate, said the price reflects the town’s property market quite well.

READ MORE:

* Nelson land values jump 73 per cent in new rating valuations

* New rating valuations reveal land values have soared in Takaka

* Manwatū's residential land values almost double in ratings revaluation



“It's a lovely figure,” Finch said about the district’s $5.88b total rateable value.

“It's a very positive thing for the Waimate District. It shows the redevelopment of Waimate and the value people see in that.”

Finch said in previous years, people came to Waimate due to not being able to afford homes in bigger towns like Timaru and Ōamaru.

“But now it's an actual choice for people wanting to live a semi-rural life in a great location and a great community.

“It's definitely an improvement. House prices have gone up by 1.6% in the last three months in what is nationally a downward market.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Harcourts Waimate sales consultant Simon Finch said the price reflects the town’s property market quite well.

A media release by QV on Tuesday said, on average, the value of residential housing in the Waimate District has increased by 59% since 2019 with the average house value now sitting at $428,000, while the corresponding average land value had increased by 133% for an average of $184,000.

QV property consultant and lead valuer Jeremy Clayton said they have witnessed a strong increase in residential property value levels across a range of price brackets.

“This has largely been driven by strong market conditions in the district - including a sustained high level of demand, strong rental growth, and local property generally being more affordable compared to surrounding locations, such as Timaru and Ōamaru,” Clayton said.

QV said, in comparison, the local commercial and industrial sectors have had moderate increases across the district.

Robert Linder QV property consultant and lead valuer Jeremy Clayton said they have witnessed a strong increase in residential property value levels across a range of price brackets. (File photo)

Commercial property values increased by 32% on average and property values in the industrial sector increased by 30% since the district’s last rating valuation. Commercial and industrial land values have also increased by 92% and 94%, respectively.

Since 2019, the average capital value of an improved lifestyle property has increased by 47% to $618,000, while the corresponding land value for a lifestyle property increased by 72% to $325,000.

The latest data shows that dairying continues to dominate the rural sector locally, with an 11% increase in capital values compared to pastoral increase of 8%.

“The lifestyle and rural residential market have had strong interest from out-of-town buyers due to their relatively lower value levels compared to other regions,” Clayton added.

Rating valuations are usually carried out on all New Zealand properties every three years to help local councils set rates for the following three-year period.

They reflect the likely selling price of a property at the effective revaluation date, which was July 1, 2022, and do not include chattels.

QV said it is helpful to remember that any changes in the market since that time will not be included in the new rating valuations. Often this means that a sale price achieved in the market today will be different to the new rating valuation set at July 1, 2022.