Timaru's Port Loop Rd improvement project receives $1.1 million grant

Work is expected to begin soon on a project to spruce up a pedestrian link between Timaru’s port, the CBD and Caroline Bay, after the project was given a $1.1 million grant.

The Timaru District Council has been granted the money to fund 90% of the Port Loop Rd Shoreline Trial, through the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency $30m Streets for People programme 2021-24, and is one of 13 councils from throughout the country to receive the funding.

The project will span from Marine Parade to Strathallan St, and involve footpath widening, better signposting and new planting, and is expected to be finished in time for the season’s first cruise ship arrival.

The council’s land transport manager Susannah Ratahi said the project aimed to transform a “currently unappealing and unsafe feeling walking connection” which is “dominated by heavy traffic”.

“The project will take a non-pedestrian-friendly link and transform it into an attractive green way for those choosing to walk or cycle which will reconnect our city to its major coastal recreation and tourist sites,” Ratahi said.

“It will also provide an important new gateway for the increasing number of cruise passengers that our city welcomes each summer.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The bulk of the work on Port Loop Rd will be completed in time for the first cruise ship arrivals this summer.

While the Timaru community will have several months to experience and provide feedback on possible changes, the primary installation will be completed in time for the first cruise ship arrivals this summer, she said.

“This is the first of the Timaru CityTown trials exploring how a road layout change can improve amenity for people walking and biking, and encourage uptake of environmentally friendly transport choices,” Ratahi said.

“As well as promoting active transport choices, this trial responds to a wealth of local stakeholder and community feedback which has repeatedly emphasised the importance of an accessible waterfront connection – both to Caroline Bay and to the port – as a key social and recreational asset for the Timaru city centre.

“Other trials will also follow over the next 12 months exploring possible improvements to facilitate walking and cycling access via alternative connection points such as the Bay Hill and the Sefton St/Stafford St intersection.”

Community into the trial would be sought, “to help inform where investment in permanent changes could be made in the future”.

Waka Kotahi urban mobility manager Kathryn King said she was “very excited” the council was on board with the programme.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The final list of successful councils and projects was announced on Tuesday for the three-year programme.

“Our new programme, Streets for People will help us move towards a healthier and safer future for us all, by putting people and place at the heart of our streets,” she said.

“Streets for People enables councils to partner with their communities more easily, to create more welcoming spaces for people quickly. Letting towns and cities across Aotearoa see the difference, and enjoy the advantages of low-cost improvements now, while working towards more permanent solutions.

“It’s becoming clear that our communities across Aotearoa New Zealand want safer and healthier streets that cater for everyone, and Streets for People is a step in the right direction to help achieve that.”

The final list of successful councils and projects was announced on Tuesday for the three-year programme, with councils expressing interest in programme participation in February.