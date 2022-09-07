Councillors have to sign off Theatre Royal project's update statement

The Theatre Royal’s future was discussed behind closed doors on Tuesday and the council is releasing a statement through its communications team. (File photo)

Timaru mayor Nigel Bowen is not willing to divulge what the district council decided behind closed doors on Tuesday about the Theatre Royal and heritage hub project, saying councillors had agreed to release a statement instead.

On Wednesday morning, Bowen told The Timaru Herald, ratepayers would have to wait for the council's communications team to draft a statement which elected members would all have the chance to approve, before the information would be released to the public.

Councillors voted to hold the discussion on the multi-million-dollar project, which included a preliminary design presentation, in the public excluded section of the meeting on Tuesday, seven votes to two.

The project’s original construction budget was set at $23.9 million in March 2019, but that jumped by $6m in May 2021 and no updated costings have been released since.

At the meeting, councillors Allan Booth and Stu Piddington argued the discussion should be held in the public forum, but were outvoted by fellow councillors Steve Wills, Barbara Gilchrist, Richard Lyon, Gavin Oliver, Paddy O’Reilly, Sally Parker and Peter Burt.

Prior to their vote, council’s chief executive Bede Carran explained the presentation was listed in the publicly excluded section of the agenda due to “commercial sensitivity” and to “enable commercial activities”.

Supplied Theatre Royal artist impression from July which is subject to change. (File photo)

When contacted on Wednesday, Booth said he did “not really” think there was a need to hold the meeting behind closed doors due to the reasoning of there being commercially sensitive material discussed.

However, said he had been in trouble before for speaking out and was not willing to do so again.

Piddington said he remained disappointed the meeting was held in committee as the public should be aware of the cost and be included in the discussion of the project.

Supplied Theatre Royal and heritage precinct artist impression from July which is subject to change. (File photo)

Bowen said councillors had agreed they would not discuss the matter, and would instead release a statement which was being prepared by the council’s communications manager Stephen Doran and it would need to be approved by elected members before it was released.

“We will issue a release and will try to get it to you today [Wednesday],” Bowen told The Timaru Herald.

“We have to get it signed off by all elected members, so it might be tomorrow as that will take a bit of time.”

When asked for further comment, Bowen said he “probably shouldn’t’’.