Missing power box causes stress for Timaru Artisan Farmers' Market

Plans for the Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market were put into disarray on Saturday when it was discovered the portable power box it uses to provide electricity to stalls was missing, believed stolen.

The $2500 box, owned by the market, has been stored in a locked up building, near the George St site, for the past two years, and at the weekend more than 10 stallholders needed power to cook food and make coffee, as the event celebrated its second birthday at the location.

Organisers found the power box was missing when they began setting up early on Saturday and it had been quite stressful, Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market manager Andrea Hutton said.

“We were thinking, ‘oh my God’ what are we going to do?’,” Hutton said.

Timaru business Plunket Electrical loaned the market a power box on Saturday, and would continue to do so until it was found.

“Unfortunately to purchase another one it’s really expensive,’’ Hutton said.

It would have to fundraise for a new one, if the missing box did not reappear, she said.

The building where the power box is kept is also used by the South Canterbury Drama League, and is owned by Timaru District Holdings Limited.

Hutton believes someone has seen an opportunity and taken the power box from the lockup, located down the alleyway beside Speight’s Ale House, as there was no evidence the area had been broken into.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff The power box is kept in a building just off the site of the Farmers’ Market.

“It was in a locked up area, it wasn’t broken into... someone has gone in there and thought, ‘I’ll take it’,’’ she said.

South Canterbury Drama League president Chris Thomas said if someone had taken the power box, thinking they would bring it back, he would presume they would have returned it by now.

“I think it's more likely somebody's got in there and thought that's something valuable and portable and removed it,’’ Thomas said.

The drama league uses the building to store sets for shows, and believed the box would have been easier to take as it was more portable.

He thought the drama league may have two keys to the building, and the market also had one.

"I'm not saying there aren't others, but that's all I know of.”

A New Zealand Police spokesperson confirmed a report was made on Monday afternoon of a power box being stolen from a Stafford St property “sometime before the early morning of September 3”.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market is held every Saturday from 9am to 12.30pm. (File photo)

“Police are looking to make some initial inquiries,” the spokesperson said.

Hutton asked anyone who had any information to contact police.

“Please bring it back.”