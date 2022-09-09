Council knew about silage pits in protected drinking water zone in 2017

Timaru District Council has been urged to conduct an independent review of the manganese contamination of Timaru’s drinking water over summer (File photo).

The fall-out from Timaru’s water woes continues, with one councillor calling for an independent investigation and confirmation the district council was aware of the silage pits linked to the debacle for at least five years.

Timaru District Council infrastructure group manager Andrew Dixon revealed the district council had known about the silage pits for “quite a while” during discussion on the matter at this week’s council meeting.

He confirmed council had known about the pits, which were located within a protected drinking water zone, since at least 2017 – when the council installed water testing bores.

“The silage pit had been there for quite a while, and had shown no issue.”

Dixon went on to explain the pits were smaller then, and “the change (elevated manganese levels) was potentially due to the fact that the silage pit increased in size quite markedly with the change in the farming operation of that particular farm.”

It is not known how big the silage pits were when the council installed the bores. The Timaru Herald has sought clarification on this.

Environment Canterbury’s investigation into thecontaminated water, which saw millions of litres of water tanked into Timaru, and restrictions put in place as the water ran brown, found it was likely caused by leaching from 2500m3 silage pits within the Ōpihi water protection zone.

The regional council had its report peer reviewed by Institute of Environmental Science and Research principal scientist Murray Close before releasing it to the Timaru council in mid-August. It was publicly released on September 1.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The silage pits linked to the water issues were located on this property which sits within the Ōpihi river protection zone. They have since been moved at the landowner’s expense.

The district council has engaged a consultant to undertake another peer review of ECan’s report, which chief executive Bede Carran confirmed at Tuesday’s council meeting had been requested under urgency.

But councillor Allan Booth, who raised the matter at the meeting, called for a broader independent investigation into the matter.

Booth labelled the ECan report “a snowjob” which amounted to “the regulatory authority investigating themselves”.

“The scope of our own independent inquiry is very, very narrow, but it should include everything, all stakeholders, including the landowner, ECan and, in fact, Timaru District Council, to get to the root cause of how this silage pit was allowed to happen so close to our water take.

“The information has not been forthcoming – the first I knew the silage pit was the size it was is when I read about it in the paper,” Booth said.

Booth highlighted the financial and reputational cost of the water issue to his council.

“It’s cost a lot of money, and not only money, it’s cost our reputation quite severely. You [mayor Nigel Bowen] were grilled about that in the select committee process in Wellington ... we should be trying to hold someone accountable for that – someone’s done the wrong thing.”

During the meeting, Carran rebuffed Booth’s calls for an inquiry, at least until the peer review was completed, on the basis it “would take a considerable length of time and would cost a reasonable amount of money.”

Councillor Stu Piddington supported Booth’s calls, but said he wanted to clarify if the intention was to seek compensation from ECan.

valentina Bellomo/Stuff Timaru District Council paid an undisclosed amount to truck millions of litres of water to the town between December 2021 and February 2022.

“I’m asking where we’re trying to get to with this – because there’s no point spending tens of thousands of dollars to say it was a silage pit, but we can’t do anything,” he said.

When pressed to put a number on the cost to the Timaru council, Carran was not able to provide a figure.

“I’m not trying to pass a bad penny or a hot potato around here, but ... we had some direct costs, such as the tankers, by the time we’d paid for those and the infrastructure needed ... it was about $130,000 to $150,000.”

He said there were also “indirect costs” related to the work done to advance part of the Pareora pipeline renewal project which Dixon confirmed was “about $130,000 in additional costs for the fast tracking.”

Carran said there were also other costs “that are a bit harder to attribute”, such as time spent by Timaru council staff pulled away from other work.

“There was a considerable amount of effort put in by our officers over the Christmas/New Year period to identify the issue and then work out how to resolve it.”

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Some Timaru businesses were forced to spend up on trucking in their own clean water. Chris O’Sullivan, owner of Queen Bee Laundry said he racked up $25,000 debt bringing in four truckloads of water a day (File photo).

He said he thought there were also “some river works done” to allow for water intake from a different area.

"There’s no doubt, we incurred a material sum of money managing that issue in a very short order,” Carran said.

After the meeting, councillors Gavin Oliver and Sally Parker said they backed the council’s decision to review the report again, and agreed if fault was found with ECan’s actions, compensation should be pursued.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff ECan’s investigation points to silage pits in a water protection zone on a Waitohi property as likely contributors to the contamination. The landowner moved the 2500m3 pits earlier in the year.

Piddington said while he was wary of commissioning an independent investigation as it “could cost ratepayers a significant sum”, he believed his council should be compensated over the cost to ratepayers.

Councillor Peter Burt is an employee of Environment Canterbury and was unable to comment.

Councillors Richard Lyon, Paddy O’Reilly, Steve Wills and Barbara Gilchrist did not respond.

The owner of the Waitohi property where the silage pits were located did not wish to comment at this stage.