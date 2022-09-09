Arson plan written on paper before Ashburton garage 'pad' burned down

Hinemoa Moana Carroll will be sentenced on December 14 in the Timaru District Court after admitting charges of arson and breaching a temporary protection order.

A Christchurch woman wrote her plan to torch a garage used by her gang member brother as a gathering place on a piece of paper before carrying out the idea.

Hinemoa Moana Carroll, 34, admitted the charge of arson and another of breaching a temporary protection order when she appeared before Judge Jim Large in the Timaru District Court on Wednesday.

The Summary of Facts, presented after the guilty pleas, says the Ashburton property was rented by the defendant's mother, but the external garage was used by her brother, a member of the Mongrel Mob in the town, as a gathering place and games room.

Carroll drove from Christchurch to Ashburton on March 10, 2022, arriving around 4am.

READ MORE:

* Man said he would 'put woman to sleep' as he strangled her

* Eighteen people with gang links facing 160 charges after major drug bust in Ashburton, Canterbury

* Hoax emergency calls in South Canterbury bring jail warning



“Prior to leaving Christchurch, the defendant wrote a plan on a piece of paper detailing how she was going to burn down ‘the pad’,” the summary says.

“The plan included picking her petrol container up from an associate’s house and then driving out to the victim’s property, parking around the corner, and scootering to the address.

“Once at the address she planned to walk through a paddock to get to the back of ‘the pad’, slide a window panel out using a butter knife then set fire to the building using a long match and petrol.”

The summary says emergency services were advised at 6.09am of a suspicious garage fire at the address.

Three people were sleeping in the main dwelling on the property, about 12 metres from the garage, when Carroll set fire to the garage.

“They were woken by a passerby who saw the garage on fire.”

The fire totally destroyed the garage and investigators established “a flammable liquid was introduced to the garage on the inside eastern window”.

“The replacement cost of the garage was $47,975.48.”

The protection order breach occurred on March 31, 2022, when Carroll visited a property where her former partner and his children were staying.

Judge Large entered convictions on both charges and Carroll was remanded on bail until December 14 for sentencing.