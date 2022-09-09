Man said he would 'put woman to sleep' as he strangled her

The Timaru District Court heard on Thursday the woman strangled by Malachi Tu Te-Rangi thought she was going to be killed. (File photo)

A 23-year-old man who told his victim “I'm going to put you to sleep” as he strangled her so forcefully she partially lost consciousness will serve his home detention sentence in Northland.

Malachi Tu Te-Rangi Manuel, who appeared in the Timaru District Court via an audiovisual link from the Whangarei District Court on Thursday, was sentenced to 12 months’ home detention on a charge of impeding breathing/blood circulation after Judge Jim Large said his starting point for the attack was four years’ jail.

“It is that serious,” Judge Large said after saying he put the attack in the “moderate to high end” of the strangulation category.

The attack occurred in Ōamaru, on January 29, 2021, just a few hours after police had issued the defendant with a two-day Police Safety Order at 1am.

According to the Summary of Facts, Manuel returned to the address at about 6.15am, entering a bedroom where the victim awoke, screamed and yelled for him to leave.

“He grabbed her around the throat with both hands and squeezed while saying ‘I’m going to put you to sleep’.

“The victim could not breathe and then lost the feeling to her lower half of her body.

“The victim thought she was going to be killed. She partially lost consciousness and urinated herself.”

The victim was able to get away when there was a knock at the door.

Injuries to the victim included tenderness and bruising around her neck and she was left emotionally drained, the summary said.

Judge Large said the victim was “justified in believing she was going to die” at the time of the attack, and “it was fortunate for her, and you, she didn't,” he told the defendant.

From the starting point of four years’ jail, Judge Large allowed discounts of 25% for early guilty plea, 5% for the young age factor and 18% for details in the cultural report which outlined an upbringing from “a very young age” in a culture of violence, alcohol and drugs. Judge Large said Manuel was “sadly” raised in a dysfunctional family situation, had educational difficulties combined with “lots” of other influences including gangs.

Judge Large said he also wanted to emphasise to Manuel the responsibility of being a parent.

“Your child will learn from your behaviour and if you continue to behave in this way ... your child will end up where you are now in 20 years’ time.

“I’m not being over dramatic. I’m trying to bring home to you your responsibilities as a parent in leading by example from now on.

“If you learn nothing from your mistakes you will end up spending most of your adult life in prison.”

With the discounts, Manuel’s 48-month jail term was reduced to 22.5 months which made him eligible for Home Detention, with Judge Large imposing a 12-month term. Manuel was ordered not to possess or consume alcohol or drugs (except those officially prescribed) and undertake various programmes as directed by the Probation Service, including Stopping Violence.