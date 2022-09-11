Water for Waimate District's Lower Waihao scheme to be trucked in until mid-2023

The Waimate District Council held a public meeting related to high nitrates levels in the Lower Waihao Rural Water Scheme at the Glenavy Hall on Saturday.

Water users on a nitrate-hit rural scheme in the Waimate District are facing at least eight more months of sourcing their drinking supply from tanks dotted around their community.

About 70 people fronted a meeting in Glenavy on Saturday to hear from regional and district councils, and the Canterbury medical officer of health Dr Matthew Reid as they enter a second month unable to drink tap water due to high levels of nitrates.

And they learnt they may be filling bottles from tanks for some time to come, with Waimate District Council’s planned treatment plant – which will now include ion exchange denitrification treatment – possibly ready in May or June 2023.

The district council first warned the more than 600 affected people on the Lower Waihao and Waikakahi East rural water scheme that nitrate levels were approaching the Maximum Acceptable Level (MAV) of New Zealand drinking water standards on August 6, and by the next day, WDC chief executive Stuart Duncan said nitrate levels had exceeded the standard, measuring 51.3 mg/L of nitrate (NO3).

Council chief executive Stuart Duncan told the meeting that levels had fluctuated slightly since, but were on or around the MAV of 50 mg/L.

“We’re right on that now, and it’s proving stubborn, that’s why we’re worried.” Duncan said.

Paul Roberts, the council's three waters manager, explained the most recent spike occurred after the heavy rainfall on July 19-21, but said there had been relatively high levels of nitrate in the water for at least 18 months.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A slide from the Waimate District Council’s presentation demonstrates the increase – and more recently, steep spike, in nitrates in the drinking water.

“We had informed the Ministry of Health, the drinking water assessor, back in early 2021 that we did exceed 50% of the MAV, we got the 28 [mg/L]. And then last summer, it peaked at about 35 [mg/L]. And we were concerned at that time, but then it dropped back off, in fact, we dropped back down to 13 milligrams, but then the weather came, and then the spike, and it just took off.”

The council is obliged to meet the Drinking-Water Standards for New Zealand (DWSNZ), and must test for nitrates if they have been found to be above 25mg/L in the past.

Roberts and Duncan confirmed the denitrification plans but said they did not have final costs as designs are preliminary.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The crowd heard from the Canterbury medical officer of health, and the regional and district councils, though some wanted to know why more was not being done to prevent the problem.

Duncan also acknowledged the difficulties of dealing with the disposal of nitrates once they are removed from the drinking water.

“...there's no sense in hiding anything, and I'll be debating this quite regularly with my friends from Environment Canterbury," Duncan said.

“What we've got to be is very, very careful of not solving one problem and creating another one to the environment, we're not going to do that."

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Waimate District Council three waters manager Paul Roberts revealed there had been concern for some time about nitrate levels, but said the most recent spike was down to heavy rain events in July.

Duncan said it was too early in the process to know what the expected volumes of high nitrate waste water will be, but he committed to informing residents.

“We'll share that with you. But, whatever it costs, we've got to do it. We can't not do it.”

ECan’s Peter Burt also warned those on private wells to make arrangements to test their supplies.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Environment Canterbury zone delivery lead Peter Burt told the meeting ECan’s primary function there was ‘to inform, to know and understand, and to support Waimate District Council’. He also urged those with private bores to get them tested.

“We understand there are a lot of permitted activity bores right through this catchment,” Burt said.

“And anecdotally, we know that people are taking their own drinking water off those ... if you are one of those bore owners, and it's a permitted activity one where you do not have to send any testing away, I hope today from ... what we have seen that you know and understand the risks, and perhaps if you could get those tests done, and look at what that means for you.”

The district council has warned that boiling the water will not remove nitrates, which can cause serious harm to unborn babies and infants, and has been linked to colorectal cancer in some studies.

Scheme user Heidi Cosmicyre asked Reid to explain the risks of drinking the water throughout her pregnancy.

“I'm two days off having a baby. So I've been drinking this water my entire pregnancy until we were notified.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A concerned Lower Waihao Rural Water Scheme user attends a community meeting in the Glenvay Hall about the nitrates level in the water supply.

"You've got a level of 50 milligrams currently, but we've obviously been exposed to this getting towards 50. What's the risk of having had an entire pregnancy, potentially sitting around 48, 49?”

After the meeting, Cosmicyre said she hadn’t got all the answers she’d wanted, and was concerned the issue “could be the tip of the iceberg.”

Cosmicyre's husband, Shawn, said he was concerned more effort hadn’t been made to let people know about the nitrates and about the public meeting, beyond the council's online posts, and would have liked to see a letterbox drop.

An audience member, David Butler, acknowledged efforts to fix the current problem, but asked what is being done about the cause.

“You can’t fault what these guys are trying to do, but there are two parts that need to be dealt with, one has been dealt with very adequately here today, the other one, is why have we got the nitrate problem to start with?”

“Most of us know about probably why we've got this for the past 20 years, and basically nothing's been done about it. It’s absolutely disgusting that we can have ECan or whatever in this district, and they’re turning a blind eye to it.

“You wonder why you’re getting these spikes, and it’s increased all over? It’s very simple, you don't have to have a ticket or be a specialist to understand the problem, and we’re not doing a damn thing about it,” Butler said.

Oamaru resident Judy Stevenson asked Reid whether the information on the dangers in pregnancy and infancy is getting out to all midwives, given how long the risk has been known.

“We knew about it years ago in Oamaru, when it happened in Ashburton, and there was a group that came and talked to us at Papakaio about it in the water. And Greenpeace has been on about it for ages. Why has this only come now?”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Judy Stevenson said she wanted to see better education on the risks of high nitrates provided to midwives.

Speaking after the meeting, Stevenson said as a farmer’s daughter, she was not blaming farmers for the situation, but wanted to see less fertiliser applied.

“I can see their side of it, but the environment is suffering, and now our own health is suffering.”

In August, ECan’s groundwater science manager Carl Hanson said the high levels of nitrates were due to the supply being “located in an area of intensive farming”, and that monitoring of nitrate concentrations in shallow groundwater in the area showed they had been increasing over the past 20 to 30 years.

Since the Lower Waihao warning, the neighbouring Timaru District Council has issued a warning to those on Pareora water scheme saying nitrate levels there had reached 62mg/L.

A recent ECan analysis of long-term trends for Canterbury’s groundwater found nitrate levels are still increasing in 75% of bores tested.

The data, covering 30 years, showed 73% of wells tested had increasing nitrate levels, with only 12% improving. ECan analysis of a shorter 22-year data set contained worrying trends for surface water as well, with 63% of all sites show an increasing trend in nitrate levels.

Less than one milligram – 0.87mg/L – of nitrate-nitrogen (or 3.87mg/L of nitrate) was linked to increased bowel cancer risk in a 2018 Danish study of 2.7 million people over 23 years published in the International Journal of Cancer, while the risk of adverse birth outcomes has been shown to increase by almost 50% for nitrate levels over 5mg/L, most recently in a 2021 Stanford University study of 1.4 million babies over a decade.

The New Zealand College of Midwives released advice in 2021 that it was “prudent” to consider the lower threshold of 5mg/L NO3-N or less (equivalent to 22.14 NO3) as safer for pregnant people and formula-fed infants.

Campaigners say the 50 mg/L of NO3 (11.3mg/L NO3-N) only relates to methaemoglobinaemia (blue baby syndrome), and may not protect people from other health concerns.

Meanwhile, the level to protect streams and rivers is far lower, at 2.4mg/L nitrate-nitrogen (NO3-N)