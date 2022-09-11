Organisers delighted as South Canterbury swap meet's new venue draws in big crowd

Aerial view showing the huge amount of people, vehicles and stalls that turned out for the swap meet at the Orari Racecourse on Saturday.

A South Canterbury swap meet that was forced to swap venues at a late stage is delighted with the outcome as thousands flocked to the Orari Racecourse on Saturday.

The South Canterbury Vintage Car Club's event has not been held since 2020 due to Covid-19 and one of organisers Barry Smith said the club were pleased with the “very successful event” considering the venue change hoisted on them.

“We only had a week to find a new venue as we were told by the (Temuka) A and P society that the ground were too wet to use, which is understandable, but it posed a new challenge for us.

“Winchester is a long-standing venue for us and for stallholders.

“This was the first time in around 35 years that the event was not held in that location and that was a learning curve for us and stallholders.

“The new venue and layout was definitely a learning curve for stallholders but from the interaction I had with some stallholders, they were having a good day.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff John Wills of Winchester shows off some the goods he had at the swap meet held at the Orari Racecourse.

Smith was unable to say exactly how many people attended the event, but said it could be around the 2000 mark.

Nick Te Paat from Christchurch has attended the Winchester event for years, but Saturday's was his first as a stallholder.

Te Paat was selling some collectables for his father-in-law who had just moved into a retirement home and no longer had the space for them.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Nick Te Paat with various vintage toys for sale at the South Canterbury Vintage Car Club swap meet held at Orari on Saturday.

“Yeah I had a reasonably successful day... I even got a bit sunburnt.”

Te Paat was selling vintage toys and collectables, and selling a few of his own items that have been taking up space in the garage.

“I think we have a pool table somewhere, once I get rid of enough stuff, I might be able to find it."

Te Paat said son also had some old toys for sale which he wanted to sell to buy a new controller for his video game console.

“He will be stoked as there is probably enough for him to also buy a game.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff At the South Canterbury Vintage Car Club Swap Meet there is something for every age, Krystal Courage, 8, Daphne Newcombe, 7, Emily Coldicott, and Molly Newcombe,12 , of Geraldine filled their bags with gems.

“I had a really good day yesterday, seeing all the people at the event and talking to other stallholders, many of which had been coming along for 15 to 20 years.

“I didn’t book a stall for next year yet, we will see how we go, but my father-in-law was happy to make some money.”

Ken Liddicoat, also from Christchurch, has been a stallholder for the past 20 years, said Saturday’s event was one of the largest he has seen.

“There were a lot of people with stalls and a lot of people walking around...

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Ken Liddicoat of Christchurch at his book stall at the South Canterbury Vintage Car Club swap meet, and has been a stallholder at the meet for 20 years.

“It is always good when the weather plays ball, and it is a fine day, so it brings the people out.

“I have already booked my stall for next year.”