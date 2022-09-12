Best young scientists show innovation in regional science fair

The convenor of a science and technology fair, who has been doing the job for more than 30 years, says every year students become more innovative, and the future is in good hands.

The judging for the Central South Island Sanford Science and Technology Fair took place at Craighead Diocesan School on Saturday, and event convenor Julie McLean said entries were “extremely innovative”.

“They are solving the problems of today,” McLean said.

First and second place was taken out by students from two Timaru Schools.

“This year we saw children use the last two years of living through Covid-19 as the basis of their investigation,” McLean said.

“In second place we saw the student measure the amount of carbon dioxide in classrooms and how that affected students, and in third how well people can hear or understand people with masks on.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff

“And our first place, which was from Daniel Heffernan from St Joseph’s School Timaru and his argivoltaics exhibit, which showed scenarios of growing crops under large solar panels.”

McLean said there had been a drop in entry numbers this year, which she attributes to Covid-19 in the community and schools trying to get through the curriculum, as a lot of students and staff were off school due to “Covid and the flu”.

“I think it is due to this reason we only had one senior entry, as a lot of students would be catching up and preparing for NCEA,” McLean said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff

McLean said it has been “incredible” seeing how science and technology has changed in the time she has been involved in the fair, and how the way young people approach their science exhibitions has changed.

“It is all about fostering the spirit of investigation and problem-solving,” she said.

“And the way young people in the Central South Island investigate real life problems, and find solutions and present them, makes me excited to see where they go later in life.”