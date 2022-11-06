Drink driving message still not getting through, police say

Police are disappointed by the number of people being caught drink-driving in Timaru. (File photo)

South Canterbury police are disappointed in the number of people being caught drink-driving, with four stopped in less than 24 hours over the weekend.

Constable Richard Davis said it's concerning the drink-driving message doesn't seem to be getting through.

“People just do not seem to learn.”

Davis said he doesn't blame pubs and bars, as most licenced premises provide courtesy coaches as well as serving food and non-alcoholic drinks to fulfil the conditions of their liquor licences.

“They're stepping up.”

He said even though police visibly patrol certain areas, especially on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, people are still opting to drive after drinking too much.

A 32-year-old woman was stopped at 1.30am on Saturday morning driving on Le Cren St, and found to have a breath alcohol reading of 726mcg. She had her licence suspended and is facing charges.

At 3.15am on Saturday, a 34-year-old man was stopped on Le Cren St with a breath alcohol reading of 338mcg and was found to be driving while disqualified. His car has been impounded, and he has been disqualified from driving.

A 54-year-old man was found to have a breath alcohol reading of 679mcg after police responded to multiple complaints from the public about an erratic driver on the Waimate Highway at 10.40pm on Saturday night.

A 39-year-old man, who was stopped for speeding on Wilson St at 11pm on Saturday, blew 1045mcg.

The alcohol limit for drivers aged 20 years and over is 250 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol per litre of breath, and zero for drivers under 20 years old.