Students challenged to learn world's longest place name during Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori

The longest place name in the world is that of a hill in Hawke’s Bay, and Roncalli College students are tackling its pronunciation as part of Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori. (File photo)

Students at a Timaru secondary school are tackling a long pronunciation challenge as they celebrate Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori - Te Reo Māori Language Week.

“We will be working on our pronunciation by getting students to attempt to say the world's longest place name,” Roncalli College teacher, Kerryn Olsen, said about the name of a hill in Hawke’s Bay.

The name in full is Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokai whenuakitanatahu, translating to; “the place where Tamatea, the man with the big knees, who slid, climbed and swallowed mountains, known as 'landeater’, played his flute to his loved one”.

“We’re having a day where students can come in a give it a go.”

READ MORE:

* The time te reo Māori was almost wiped out in Aotearoa

* Te reo Māori power lessons: Learn the basics in a few minutes

* Quiz: Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori 2022



Olsen believed getting the pronunciation correct first, and getting even the little things right, is more important than learning at a high speed.

“We’re all on a te reo journey.”

The pronunciation competition will have spot prizes for those who memorise it, but its focus is on pronunciation and participation.

“Most of these activities have been organised by David Hines and many other Roncalli teachers have contributed to making these events possible.”

These other activities included a performance by the school’s Kapa Haka group at assembly.

“It will be really good for them to perform in front of everyone.”

This performance will be next Monday as Māori Language Week has fallen during an exam week, and some students have irregular timetables.

There also is a mannequin wearing a vintage Roncalli kapa haka uniform in the school office.

There will also be a ‘Te Reo Language moment’ on Wednesday, with the whole school tocome together and sing Pepeha by Six60.

“Most importantly it’s not about the speed ... it’s more about pronunciation and getting it right.”

This week, the school’s morning prayer (karakia) will be read in te reo.

Olsen is passionate about getting Te Reo Māori more widely spoken and is excited by these events.

“New Zealand is a bicultural society, one of our official languages is Te Reo, we really need to be celebrating our Te Reo language, not just as a school but as a community and as New Zealand.

“It should be celebrated every day.”