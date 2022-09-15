Meet the candidates events prove a challenge for some in 2022

The region will be hosting a number of ‘Meet the candidates’ events with the local elections coming up.

Staffing shortages and large candidate lists appear to have impacted the number of meet the candidates meetings planned across South Canterbury ahead of this year’s local body elections.

South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith said the organisation, which usually holds meet the candidate events ahead of elections, would not be holding any this election due to resourcing.

Grey Power Timaru president Janya Lobb said the organisation is planning an event, but the sheer number of candidates standing in the Timaru ward alone had ruled them out.

“15 is a bit daunting,” Lobb said.

“If they all have three minutes, that’s an hour for their opening statements.”

READ MORE:

* Election 2020: Climate change under the spotlight in candidate debate

* Election 2020: Fiery debate keeps New Plymouth candidates on their toes

* Taranaki regional councillor says criticism of $50 million Yarrow Stadium revamp is one-sided



John Bisset/Stuff Janya Lobb said hosting all of Timaru’s candidates was a nit daunting for Grey Power.

Instead, Grey Power would host two events with Timaru’s mayoral candidates and Environment Canterbury candidates invited to speak.

On Tuesday, those interested can hear from the four local ECan candidates in an event at the Grey Way Lounge at 7.30pm.

She said the event will take the format of a job interview, with questions asked of candidates in a respectful atmosphere.

“This is not the time for arguments.”

Lobb encouraged people to attend, get to know the people who are running and said the event was open to everyone.

On Thursday, September 22, the organisation will host a similar event for Timaru’s two mayoral candidates at Caroline Bay Community Lounge at 10am.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Federated Farmers South Canterbury president Greg Anderson said hosting a ‘meet the candidates’ event was part of being in the community.

With no other events planned, Federated Farmers South Canterbury president Greg Anderson said the organisation would host an event on Tuesday, September 27, with all Timaru council and mayoral candidates, and ECan candidates invited.

“We’re just putting our hand up, someone’s got to do it.

“There will be a bit of cost on us, but that’s just part of being part of the community,” Anderson said.

Anderson believed it was important for ratepayers to have a chance to meet their candidates, as there was “lot going on in the long term plan”.

The event will also be held at Grey Way Lounge at 7pm.

“I’ll have to be pretty strict on the chair and how long the candidates speak for,” he said.

On Tuesday, September 20, Geraldine Resource Centre has organised an event for Geraldine ward and mayoral candidates. Centre manager Lynley Macleod said local businesses has sponsored the event which would be held at Geraldine Primary School Hall from 7-9pm.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Waimate Community Markets chairperson David Owen said the ‘Ranters Rostrum’ would provide light entertainment for market goers will they’re shopping.

Waimate candidates have been invited to speak at the Saturday community markets.

The informal event, named ‘Ranter’s Rostrum’ was organised by Waimate councillor David Owen, who is not standing this year. Owen is also the Waimate Community Market chairperson.

“We’ve got a small soap box and a speaker system. Candidates have five minutes to put their point across.

“It will provide some light entertainment,” Owen said.

All candidates for Waimate council, mayor and ECan positions have been invited, he said.

A formal event has also been organised by Waimate Lions at the Waimate Event Centre for Thursday, September 22 at 7.30pm. A spokesperson said all candidates had been invited.

Supplied Steve Howes is the organising a ‘meet the candidates’ event in Tekapo.

In the Mackenzie District, events have been planned for the three main centres of Twizel, Tekapo and Fairlie.

In Twizel, an event has been organised by Jan Spriggs, who is standing unopposed for the Twizel Community Board in 2022.

“I believe that this is an important election with lots happening in the local government space over the next 3 years.

“With the significant growth of Twizel, there are specific issues here which also need to be addressed.”

Spriggs said the event would be held at the Twizel Events Centre at 3pm on September 26, a date chosen because of the South Canterbury Anniversary holiday, and before the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day had been set.

“This day was selected to allow holiday homeowners to attend if they wanted to. For locals who are away for the weekend, 3pm is a manageable to be home in time to attend.”

The event will include an introduction of the candidates, a few “quick-fire” questions and Q&A.

Lake Tekapo Community Board chairperson Steve Howes is organising an event for those standing for Mackenzie District Council and ECan at the Lake Tekapo Community Hall on Wednesday, September 21 at 6.30pm.

An event will also take place at the Mackenzie Community Centre in Fairlie on Thursday, September 22 at 7.30pm – it has been organised by Heartland Services.

Voting in the local government elections officially opens on Friday, September 16 and closes at midday on October 8.