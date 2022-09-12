Councils to decide whether to move South Canterbury Anniversary holiday due to clash with Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day

South Cantabrians may not miss out on an additional public holiday in 2022, if local leaders decide to move the region’s anniversary day to another date following a clash with Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day on September 26.

South Canterbury’s three mayors have met to discuss moving the region's anniversary holiday due to a clash with the date set for Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day – and they propose moving the date to coincide with another anniversary.

Timaru District Council communications manager Stephan Doran said the mayors of Waimate, Timaru and Mackenzie had met to discuss the matter after government officials told them it was up to local leaders whether the region missed out on an additional public holiday.

Doran said the three mayors proposed to move South Canterbury Anniversary Day to coincide with Canterbury Anniversary Day which falls on November 11.

He said the three councils would consult with stakeholders, and an online survey would be available on each of the council’s websites and social media platforms.

The final decision on moving the date requires full council sign off and will be put to all councillors at meetings on Tuesday, September 20. Each of the three councils will be required to vote on the move.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed she was aware of the clash during a post-Cabinet media conference on Monday and said it was up to local leaders who now had the power to move the anniversary day to another date.

“We have looked into what happens when you have two overlapping public holidays, this has occurred before, I believe in 2011.

“The legislation dictates that only one public holiday occurs at that time, we have asked MBIE [Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment] to reach out to the local leadership in South Canterbury because they do have the ability, should they choose, to move or celebrate their day on another day.”

Ardern said they were aware September 26 clashed with the anniversary day and might mean workers in the region missed out on an additional public holiday.

“We were aware of that, we discussed it at Cabinet – we were concerned about that too.”

Just minutes after the Government announcement, one disgruntled Timaru resident said it was “bloody typical” the area would miss out on another holiday due to the date clash.

Another said it was “history in the making and South Canterbury should get a dispensation”.

“Why should this area miss out?”

South Canterbury is the only region in the country to mark its anniversary in September.

Australia has set a public holiday to observe a day of national mourning on September 22.

MBIE’s general manager for workplace relations and safety policy, Anna Clark, said provincial anniversary dates were not set in law, rather they were observed locally by custom and practice, and were generally prescribed by regional or city councils.

“District or regional authorities have the ability to set, add to, or change the provincial anniversary day holidays.”

Under s44 of the Holidays Act 2003, when two public holidays fall on the same day, employees only get one day off. The last time this happened was in 2011, when Easter Monday and Anzac Day fell on the same day, Clark said.

The MP for Rangitata, which covers much of South Canterbury, Labour’s Jo Luxton, has been approached for comment.

The MP for Waitaki, National’s Jacqui Dean, whose electorate covers part of South Canterbury, said she had not been consulted and was unaware of the clash when contacted.

“It will only happen once, I think we can live with it.”

Dean said her focus was on celebrating the Queen and South Cantabrians would be able to do so regardless of the clash.

“It is a very special day in our lifetime, I think we should celebrate it for what it is.”

Mytchall Bransgrove/Stuff South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith said business owners would be relieved by the date clash if it meant not having an additional public holiday.

South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith said business owners would be relieved by the date clash if it meant not having to observe another public holiday.

“From a business perspective, creating an additional public holiday is too much to carry. The Government needs to understand the financial impact this has on businesses even if it is a one-off.”

Smith said this was due to the pressure already placed on businesses from Covid-19, inflation and supply chain shortages.

“We recognise that many people understandably wish to mourn and honour the life and service of the Queen but the Government needs to stop passing additional costs on to business.

“A large number of businesses can't really afford an additional public holiday,” Smith said.

Smith said they had already had business owners calling the chamber for advice on how to handle the clash.

“Businesses have always asked for and seek clarity to operate, unfortunately this once again causes unnecessary stress.”