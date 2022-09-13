Community asked for feedback on proposal to move South Canterbury Anniversary Day

Yes or no? A poll has been launched to gauge interest in moving South Canterbury’s 2022 Anniversary Day to November 11 after it will clash with Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day.

The three district councils of South Canterbury have confirmed a poll for their communities about whether they support moving the region's 2022 Anniversary Day from September 26 to November 11.

The suggested move from the Timaru, Mackenzie and Waimate councils follows the Government's announcement on Monday that September 26 would also be the one-off public holiday Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day.

"South Canterbury residents will be asked if they support moving South Canterbury Anniversary Day to align with Canterbury Anniversary day on November 11 or not," the Timaru District Council's communications manager Stephen Doran said in a media release.

"The results of this survey will be presented to meetings of each of the three councils on September 20, where a decision whether or not to move the holiday will be made for each district."

A separate Stuff poll that has been running since shortly after the announcement on Monday is overwhelming in favour of an extra public holiday date. The poll, below, had received 7110 votes at 8.30am on Tuesday with 73% (5145 votes) in favour of the extra day and 27% against (1965 votes).

News of the clash of dates drew a mixed reaction in South Canterbury on Monday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed she was aware of the clash during a post-Cabinet media conference announcement on Monday and said it was up to local leaders who now had the power to move the anniversary day to another date.

“We have looked into what happens when you have two overlapping public holidays, this has occurred before, I believe in 2011.

“The legislation dictates that only one public holiday occurs at that time, we have asked MBIE [Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment] to reach out to the local leadership in South Canterbury because they do have the ability, should they choose, to move or celebrate their day on another day.”

South Canterbury is the only region in the country to mark its anniversary in September.

Just minutes after the Government announcement, one disgruntled Timaru resident said it was “bloody typical” the area would miss out on another holiday due to the date clash.

Another said it was “history in the making and South Canterbury should get a dispensation”.

“Why should this area miss out?”

The council’s poll will run until 11.59pm this Friday.