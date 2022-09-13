Waimate and Mackenzie districts' median house prices reach record level in August as Timaru's drop

A Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) monthly property report said August’s median residential price in the Waimate District was $515,000.

Residential property prices in the Timaru District are down but the Waimate and Mackenzie Districts have gone against the New Zealand-wide downward trend to reach record median levels in August.

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand's (REINZ) monthly property report said August’s median price in the Waimate District was up 41.9% to $515,000 compared to $363,000 in July 2022 while it was $350,000 in August 2021. There were 11 homes sold in August compared to eight in July and six in August 2021.

The Mackenzie District's median record is now $860,000, which represents a 47% jump when compared to $585,000 in July 2022 while the median in August 2021 was $612,000. The figures are based on the sale of five homes in August compared to eight in July and 10 in August 2021.

However Timaru District’s median house prices fell 11.1% recording $450,000 in August when compared to $506,000 in July while the media price was $407,000 in August 2021. There were 53 sales in the Timaru District in August compared to 48 in July and 83 in August 2021.

Across New Zealand, the median price decreased 5.9% for the 12 months to August.

Harcourts Waimate sales consultant Simon Finch said the $152,000 jump in the median house prices in the district was due to the type of properties that were sold in August and it comes a week after Quotable Value said the total rateable value of the district had risen from $4.9 billion in 2019 to $5.88b.

“The properties sold were larger homes and properties in the higher end of market,” Finch said.

“Once again it shows that Waimate is a choice for people wanting to live a rural life. It's great that Waimate is breaking records in the current market.”

REINZ chief executive officer Jen Baird said, across New Zealand, median prices for residential property (excluding sections) decreased 5.9% annually, from $850,000 in August 2021 to $800,000 in August 2022.

“Month-on-month, this represents a 1.2% decrease from $810,000 in July,” Baird said.

“The seasonally adjusted figures show a 2.1% decrease in the median price as we moved from July to August, suggesting weaker performance than expected.”

However, Baird said, the median house price in Canterbury increased 4.8% year-on-year reaching $650,000 this August.

“Owner occupiers were most active in the region and investors started to make a comeback. First home buyers were the least active of all buyer groups in August.

“Heading into spring and the weather improving motivated more people to make changes – whether that’s buying or selling. People are still showing interest in the Canterbury region – there was strong enquiry from out-of-town buyers.”

REINZ ambassador for Timaru, Julian Blanchard, said in the Timaru Urban area 41 properties sold in August at a median price of $465,000, taking 41 median days to sell.

“It was good to see more first home buyers back into the market with more lower end properties selling in the month,” Blanchard said.

“The median price has come back a little from the record high of last month and shows that the market is still strong here.”

Blanchard said the 41 sales were six less than July.