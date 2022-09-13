Massive response to call to move South Canterbury Anniversary, call for permanent move

People in Timaru were asked if they supported moving South Canterbury’s 2022 Anniversary Day public holiday because it clashes with Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day on September 26.

There is a call to consider permanently moving South Canterbury’s anniversary day to coincide with that of Canterbury, but not everyone supports the move.

On Monday, South Canterbury’s three mayors met to discuss moving the anniversary after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was up to “local leaders” to decide whether to do so following a clash with the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day public holiday.

They proposed a one-off date move to coincide with Canterbury Anniversary Day on November 11, and sought public input by way of an online voting form.

In a post-Cabinet media conference on Monday, Ardern made it clear she was aware of the clash when setting the date.

READ MORE:

* Students challenged to learn world's longest place name during Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori

* Community asked for feedback on proposal to move South Canterbury Anniversary Day

* Temuka Heritage Market launch to coincide with story boards' unveiling



“We were aware of that, we discussed it at Cabinet – we were concerned about that too.”

On Tuesday, MP for Rangitata, Labour’s Jo Luxton, said she had not been consulted on the matter but did “take comfort” her party had considered the impact the decision would have on the region.

“When you’ve got a situation like this, you can’t plan for it.

“There does have to be a decision – that needed to be had in a reasonably short time frame.

“It is a one-off, it isn’t going to impact the South Canterbury Anniversary Day in the future.”

Luxton said while she believed it would be a “lot easier on some businesses” not to have two public holidays so close together, it was “important to celebrate our own provincial anniversary day.”

“As a business owner myself, I understand there is a financial impact for businesses.”

Bejon Haswell/Stuff MP for Rangitata Jo Luxton said she was not consulted on the decision to set the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day on the same date as South Canterbury Anniversary Day.

South Canterbury’s Anniversary Day coincides with Dominion Day, which was celebrated on September 26 to mark the anniversary of New Zealand being granted Dominion status by the British Empire from September 26, 1907.

The region is the only area in the country which still celebrates Dominion Day, with its regional anniversary on the fourth Monday in September.

But, Timaru District councillor and 2022 candidate Allan Booth has proposed the three councils consider asking the public whether there is support for a permanent change to that, to bring South Canterbury’s in line with Canterbury Anniversary Day.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Timaru councillor Allan Booth said the council should consider making a permanent change to the anniversary date.

“It gives us the catalyst to actually consider a change in when we celebrate our anniversary day.”

Booth said he had received a lot of feedback from people who support a permanent change of date in the wake of the clash.

He said it made sense to align the holidays from a business-sense, and for the fact many South Cantabrians often took that day off work to attend the Canterbury Show.

He said November was a better time of year for a public holiday, as it was warmer and there was more for people to do than late September.

Booth said he had spoken to mayor Nigel Bowen about the idea, and said he wanted the council to ask residents whether they would support the change being permanent.

“We should be considering whether to make that a permanent change.”

Bowen, who is seeking re-election, said he supported the idea of consulting with the community, but they would “need to give it more consideration”.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru mayor Nigel Bowen was also in support of discussing the date change and consulting further with the community.

“It would be great to have that discussion.”

Bowen said the three mayors had not discussed a permanent date change.

Bowen said they would not add this question to the online poll as so many people had already replied, so it wouldn’t be fair to add it afterwards.

By Tuesday afternoon, the poll which has been shared by the Waimate, Mackenzie and Timaru district councils, had garnered more than 6300 responses to its question asking people whether they supported moving the anniversary to November 11 in 2022.

“It might speak to the fact that people feel like they need a break.

“Maybe it's a telling sign people need a long weekend.”

Click here to complete the councils’ poll.

A Stuff poll asking readers if the region should get another public holiday had attracted almost 7700 votes by 5pm Tuesday, with 74% of respondents in favour.

Mytchall Bransgrove/Stuff Wendy Smith, chief executive of the South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce said there had been a mixed reaction from South Canterbury businesses

However, the mayors’ proposal may not get the full support of the business community, with Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith reporting a “mixed reaction” to moving the date from business owners.

Smith said some were “concerned that this is a day that traditionally attracts Cantabrians to the Timaru District to shop, dine out and visit.”

She said there was also concern about the financial impact a decision to move the date would have on businesses.

“They have coped with staff absences due to Covid and isolation requirements, additional sick leave entitlements, an additional public holiday and with inflationary pressures and rising wages this is a step too far for some.

“They recognise the need to mourn and honour the service of the Queen, but question the need for a public holiday that they will once again be meeting the costs of.”

The councils’ poll closes at 11.59pm on Friday. The three councils are expected to make a decision on whether to move the anniversary public holiday at meetings on Tuesday.