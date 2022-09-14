Timaru hand cyclist learns Te Reo Māori and finds more than just the language

Jonathan “Jono” Nelson always wanted to learn Te Reo Māori.

Growing up in Timaru, the hand cyclist, never had the opportunity to learn at school – now he is in his second year of learning the language, and says it was the best decision he has made.

Te Wiki o te Reo Māori is being celebrated this week, with the number of speakers is growing. The Government has set a target of 1 million speakers of basic te reo by 2040, and 150,000 who are proficient.

For Nelson, a community support worker and hand cyclist, who is eyeing up the 2024 Paris Paralympics, the end of 2021 was finally the time to learn the language.

“Like any new thing it was quite nerve-wracking going into my first class, but as soon as I came out of the class I came away buzzing,” Nelson said.

“And after every class I would come away buzzing with all that I was learning.

“I am Pākehā, but that has not stopped me from pursuing my passion for learning te reo.”

Nelson has been learning te reo through Kia Tika te Ara (Correcting the Pathway) at the Te Aitarakihi Multicultural Centre.

Nelson said he has “met some amazing people through the course, and has developed some great friendships through people’s mentorship”.

“One of my favourite parts of learning te reo is the new group of friends I have made from kōrero sessions, and I am really enjoying learning how to whaikōrero, which is a formal speech said by men – that class is every second Wednesday,” Nelson said.

“I have really enjoyed learning about Māori customs, and why things happen the way they do.”

However, one of the things he does struggle with is saying things in the correct tense, and dual and singular nouns, but said people who have taken him under their wing have helped him to get better.

“There is a group of us that have a regular kōrero, every Saturday, 8.30 am at coffee culture,” he said.

“The meet-up is a safe space for us to catch up and practise, and because everyone is so supportive it is a good way to get help on pronunciation.

”Because if you don’t use it you can lose it, so the regular catch-ups are really good.”

Nelson said he has seen a shift in how Timaru residents feel about te reo.

“I think speaking Māori in Timaru has come a long way,” he said.

“You can see someone on the street and say kia ora, and a lot of the time you will get a kia ora back, those small things make a difference.”

Being sports-focused, Nelson said it was nice to immerse himself in learning something new, and had also learnt about the culture, and had made new friends.

“It has been one of the best decisions I have ever made, and it is great that South Canterbury have the resources for people to learn.”