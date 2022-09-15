South Canterbury Pottery Group celebrates 50 years of exhibitions

After humble beginnings in the late 1960s the South Canterbury Pottery Group will host its 50th exhibition at Aigantighe Art Gallery.

The group held its first exhibition in 1975 and one of the instigators Pat Currie is amazed at how far the group has come.

“It’s a really amazing collection of work, there’s lots of variety there, some of it is really imaginative,” Currie said.

Along with Adrienne Lamb, Currie selected which pottery will be included in the 2022 exhibition The Golden Anniversary which runs from Saturday to October 23.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff South Canterbury Pottery Group patron Pat Currie, left, and Adrienne Lamb select artworks for the 50th anniversary exhibition.

The first show started with just mugs, casserole dishes and “all things you could use”, she said.

“Nowadays it’s people really using their imagination,” Currie said.

Currie joined in about 1966, with a keen interest in pottery but said nobody in the group had a solid grasp of how to make it, and due to the region’s location, weren’t able to get much instruction.

“We’re a wee bit isolated down here.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff South Canterbury Pottery Group patron Pat Currie has been part of the group since about 1966.

The first exhibition came about after New Zealand potter Paul Fisher visited Timaru and ran a class, teaching the group vital skills and told them exhibiting was an important part of creating.

“It’s good to have something to work for, it is really important.

“I remember looking at him [Paul Fisher] and thinking, ‘this is what I want to do for the rest of my life’, just like that.’’

Currie said there had been a few fluctuations over the years, and members had to work hard in the beginning to keep the group going.

“Back in the ‘70s we didn’t have anywhere to work, we just spent all our time fundraising for the first 10 years.

“In the ‘90s there was a bit of a lull... nobody wanted handmade work.

“In the last 10 years there’s been a real revival for handmade work.”

The group now has a long wait list to get in.