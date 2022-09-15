Farmer says NZ berries safe, in wake of hepatitis A warning

South Canterbury berry farmer Donald Butler is concerned about the potential impact of the health warning on local growers and wants to ensure people know it is imported berries posing a risk.

A South Canterbury berry farmer is concerned about the possible impact on local growers after hepatitis A was found in imported frozen berries.

Donald Butler, of Butlers Fruit Farms in Waimate, said he wants to make sure people know the health warning, issued by New Zealand Food Safety, only applies to imported fruit and not homegrown berries.

“It's going to be pretty tough on local farmers if that is not emphasised enough. We are serious growers, and we need to get that fact out and about.”

Consumers of imported frozen berries have been warned to take extra precautions after the food safety agency, operated by the Ministry for Primary Industries, became aware of three cases of the virus – all in people who regularly consumed imported frozen berries.

Butler, who has been in the berry business for more than 60 years, said he was concerned about the impact on local growers if the fact local berries were not involved was not emphasised strongly enough.

“We've got to try and get the message out.

“Local growers might lose revenue if people don't know the fact that it comes from imported berries.”

But there could be a silver lining for local growers, if consumers turn to them for their berry supplies, Butler said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff There is no sufficient information on a specific brand of imported berry to start a targeted product recall, according to New Zealand Food Safety.

Redwood Cherries and Berries owner Jo Malone agreed with Butler and said she was keen to ensure the message was made clear to consumers.

“It needs to be said that it's not from New Zealand frozen berries. It might stir something up,” Malone said.

Malone said she did not believe the health warning would put regular customers of New Zealand growers off, but it was good to emphasise the imported berries part nonetheless.

The Ministry of Health website says the hepatitis A virus is spread by contact with the faeces of an infected person. It can be passed on through poor personal hygiene, such as when people don’t wash their hands properly, contaminated food and close personal contact.

In a statement released on Wednesday, NZ Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said that while there was no sufficient information on a specific brand to start a targeted product recall, evidence from the cases and international experience indicated a risk of hepatitis A exposure from consuming imported frozen berries.

Arbuckle said all three cases found in New Zealand have been linked through virus genotyping.

Imported frozen berries were also linked to an outbreak of the virus in New Zealand in 2015.