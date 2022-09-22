Majority vote in favour to make changes to LineTrust South Canterbury's Deed of Trust

Results of the voting showed out of 4771 votes cast, 3821 (80.46%) agreed to the changes. (File photo)

Just 17.04% of eligible voters had their say on LineTrust South Canterbury's poll to changes to its Deed of Trust which is expected to cost around $100,000.

There almost 26,000 people who had be consulted but the voting process which was twice hit by delivery problems, only attracted 4771 votes with 3821 (80.46%) agreeing to the changes, 928 (19.54%) against and 22 votes were blank or informal.

The trust owns and manages 40% of the shares in lines company Alpine Energy and the main change proposed was the way trustees must seek consumers’ approval to make changes in that deed.

Before the poll, almost 26,000 Alpine Energy consumers had to be consulted with 75% those who vote needing to their approval to any proposed change, before trustees can act.

READ MORE:

* LineTrust South Canterbury defers voting period to consider submissions

* As the number of retail investors grows, how will they vote their shares?

* Entrust Election: Centre-right group retains trust in record-low turnout



The poll result means the majority of those attending an annual meeting or special meeting now will be able to give approval to trustee-suggested changes to the deed.

Other changes include up-to-date wording on the Deed of Trust and a new clause which says any decision relating to the sale and/or transfer of the trust’s shareholding in Alpine Energy can only be approved by all trustees and not less than 75% of consumers who vote in a postal vote.

The trust's chairperson Joy Paterson said the 80% who agreed to the changes was an “overwhelming” response.

“We [committee members] will be working towards what we’ll put forward to people during the AGM [annual general meeting] in November,” Paterson said.

“I believe we ran a fully democratic process, the people gave us a verdict, and we listened to it."

Paterson said the cost of the voting process is expected to be around $100,000 but emphasised this was a “guesstimate”, and they would receive the final bill at the end of the month.

John Bisset/Stuff Janya Lobb said her concerns are that people will regret it when some changes are made to the Deed of Trust.

However, Janya Lobb, an LTSC trustee from 2000 to 2015, said she was intrigued by the “very low” turn out of voters for the changes.

Incorrectly addressed voting packs was one of the problems with voting, originally supposed to begin on April 27, being deferred to May 18 to allow more time to consider and respond to submissions on the proposed change to the deed. The delivery was further delayed, and they were sent out on June 3 due to a production error with the voting packs.

“People might have got sick of what happened during the voting process [delays],” Lobb said.

“They [LTSC] can expect a good turn out at their AGM [annual general meeting] in November.”

Lobb agreed the 4771 people did not represent the South Canterbury region and consumers now would be very dependent on the trustees to make changes to the Deed of Trust.

“My concern is that people will regret it when some changes are made [to the Deed of trust],” she said.