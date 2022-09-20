Leading experts to address Timaru climate change meeting

The Timaru District Council is anticipating a good crowd at the first of a series of events aimed at informing and engaging the community on climate change, as registrations near capacity.

Wednesday’s public meeting will feature prominent academics presenting via Zoom, such as International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) contributors University of Canterbury professor Bronwyn Hayward, Victoria University of Wellington professors James Renwick and Tim Naish, as well as Peter Cochrane, consultant and environmental scientist, who worked on the Canterbury Climate Change Risk Assessment.

“They’re skilled, reputable and highly influential people who have a good idea what's happening internationally, and an interest in what's happening locally,” said newly appointed council climate change advisor Rhys Taylor.

There will be short contributions from an array of local speakers, including industry, education and community leaders, such as Gary Aitken of Temuka Transport, Felicity Bruce of Cocoon Hair Design, chief executive of Presbyterian Social Support Carolyn Cooper, and head and deputy head girls of Timaru Girls’ High, Faith Sefo and Kaia George.

Taylor said they would each discuss practical action they are involved in.

“The value of including that is although this is a big, potentially scary problem, it's something which you can address with practical action. And once you start taking practical action, it becomes a more manageable issue, not least psychologically.”

Psychotherapist James Driver will address the meeting on tackling climate change anxiety and the impact of living with the fear of an unstable, and increasingly inhospitable, environment.

Taylor said this is a growing concern for young people, “although they may just be ones who are willing to admit that climate change anxiety is an issue.”

Maddison Gourlay/Stuff The intensity and frequency of severe weather events are being influenced by climate change. (File photo)

“People see this big, international challenge. They see awful events like the flooding in Pakistan – a third of Pakistan has been underwater in recent floods, they see events of that scale happening, forest fires, and so on, and they feel powerless in the face of that.

“So having someone who talks about psychological impacts and how you can be stronger in your response, is an important part of the evening, we don't want people to leave the event feeling fated, we want them to leave feeling more powerful.”

Taylor has been in the newly created role for a month, and says the position is part of the council’s commitment to take climate change seriously.

“My work will be contributing to broader community engagement, work which is currently being led by Dr. Phil Driver, and the rest of the focus will be on gathering information that helps people to take practical action.

“The second aspect is getting our own house in order at the district council, looking at our carbon footprint – can we understand it? Can we measure it? If we can measure it, can we manage it and reduce it?”

And, he said the role will see concrete outcomes put in place in the near term and into the future.

“We’ll have a strategy in place within a year, and have some practical actions we can start taking as a council very soon, because we can influence everyday decisions, and... in long term plans which the council does every three years.”

It is a legislative requirement for local government to consider the effects of climate change, incorporating them into plans, projects, frameworks and decision-making, but Taylor said there are differing degrees of commitment.

“Some councils have made announcements about their intent and others have kept their heads down. My impression arriving at the district council ... is that there's real interest among the staff and councillors in doing something serious. I have a sense that there's a willingness to change and a readiness to change.”

Regional greenhouse gas emission estimates released by StatsNZ earlier this month show the broader Canterbury region with the largest increase in total industry emissions in the country - up 418 kilotonnes (3.9 percent) in the year ending 2021 compared to 2020.

This was primarily driven by increases in agriculture, forestry, and fishing industry emissions (up 315 kilotonnes), largely due to an increase in the number of dairy cattle.

Emissions intensity per person in Canterbury is 18.5 tonnes carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2-e), compared to 15.3 tonnes nationally.

The event will be held at Sopheze on the Bay from 6pm to 9pm, and will also be livestreamed. Entry is free, but people are asked to register.