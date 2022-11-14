Pedestrian crossing removal reduces busy Timaru street to one lane, one way

Jamie Riley sandblasting part of Selwyn St, at the Trafalgar St, intersection on Monday.

A pedestrian refuge island is being installed on Timaru’s busy Selwyn St, following ongoing concerns from a nearby school and Police.

Selwyn St, from the intersection with Wai-iti Rd, to the Douglas and Grasmere streets roundabout, will be reduced to one lane, and one way, from 9am to 2.30pm on November 14-19, as the zebra crossing is removed.

“These improvements have been designed in response to historic and ongoing safety concerns expressed about the zebra pedestrian crossing by Waimataitai School, Police education officers, the South Canterbury Road Safety co-ordinator, and the public,” a Timaru District Council spokesperson said.

“The zebra crossing adds a layer of complexity to the intersection, and vehicles stopping (or not stopping) creates conflict between people driving, walking, and biking.”

Replacing the crossing with a refuge pedestrian island is expected to be “a considerable safety improvement for all road users’’, he said.

Motorists on Selwyn St were advised to keep an eye out for signage, as the direction of traffic will change throughout the week, he said.