Overwhelming public support to move South Canterbury Anniversary Day, first council votes

South Cantabrians are awaiting a decision by the region’s three districts on whether their anniversary day will move due to a clash with Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day on September 26.

Waimate District councillors have voted in favour of moving South Canterbury Anniversary Day seven votes to two, with Timaru and Mackenzie councils due to vote later on Tuesday.

The councils proposed a one-off date move to coincide with Canterbury Anniversary Day, on November 11, after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was up to “local leaders” to decide whether to do so following a clash with the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day public holiday on September 26.

Public input has been sought on the matter, through an online voting form, and the three councils will hold meetings on Tuesday – Waimate and Mackenzie in the morning, and Timaru in the afternoon, to decide.

Timaru District Council's communications manager Stephen Doran has already told Stuff, the results of the survey will be presented to each meeting, “where a decision whether or not to move the holiday will be made for each district”.

READ MORE:

* Queen Elizabeth II to be remembered in South Canterbury through memorial services

* Massive response to call to move South Canterbury Anniversary, call for permanent move

* Community asked for feedback on proposal to move South Canterbury Anniversary Day

* One-off public holiday on September 26 to mark death of Queen Elizabeth II



AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Waimate council has voted in favour of moving South Canterbury Anniversary Day and Timaru and Mackenzie councils will meet later on Tuesday to make their decisions. (File photo)

There was overwhelming public support to move the holiday with more than 86% of 8270 respondents voting in favour of the date change.

South Canterbury’s Anniversary Day coincides with Dominion Day, which was celebrated on September 26 to mark the anniversary of New Zealand being granted Dominion status by the British Empire from September 26, 1907.

The region is the only area in the country which still celebrates Dominion Day, with its regional anniversary on the fourth Monday in September.

Britain's longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 and King Charles III has been proclaimed New Zealand's new monarch.

The Queen’s funeral took place on Monday night New Zealand time,

The nation falls silent at 8pm to remember Queen Elizabeth II ahead of her funeral on Monday. .

A memorial service and gun salute was held earlier that day at Caroline Bay, and a public memorial service will be held in Waimate on Thursday, at Seddon Sq, beginning at 2pm.