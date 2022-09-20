Exhibition to showcase artistic talents of South Canterbury youth

An annual exhibition celebrating South Canterbury’s young creatives opens in Timaru this week with the submitted artwork evolving and improving each year, according to organisers.

Voice Youth Arts Project exhibition organiser, and Wave health promoter and facilitator, Anna Reihana, said the exhibition, now in its 13th year, receives art from a range of different mediums, including painting, photography, digital drawing and media, and creative writing.

“As time goes on, the quality of the artwork has improved, it gets stronger and stronger every year.

“We’ve got some really strong entries,” Reihana said.

READ MORE:

* VOICE Youth Art Project returns after one-year hiatus

* Photograph of Tākaka under lockdown hailed Supreme Award winner at annual Bay Art

* South Canterbury youth art award gets 'a good message out'



She said they had expanded their categories to accommodate “all modes of creative expression” and this year would be the second year to include a creative writing section. The number of entries in this category had grown from 4 to 12.

Mountainview High School student Cat MacClure will perform her slam poetry at the exhibition’s opening night.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Exhibition helpers from left, Murphy Page, 16, Tom Nieuwenhuyzen, 15, and Jacob Nicholson, 16, with some artworks to be displayed.

“Slam poetry is such a powerful medium for young people.

“Her [Cat MacClure’s] subject matter is very raw,” Reihana said.

During her 13-year involvement, Reihana said she had seen a shift in the type of artwork submitted, which she said was simply a “reflection of the way the world was heading”.

“Once upon a time, 80% of the work was painting. Now, 40 to 50% is digital media.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff An entry in the exhibition which opens on Tuesday night.

The exhibition is organised in partnership with Wave South Canterbury, Ara, and YMCA South and Mid Canterbury, and Reihana said they are always looking to improve. Next year they would focus on ways to involve more people from outside mainstream education, she said.

Beginning with an opening night on Tuesday, September 20 at 6.30pm, attendees can expect to see 135 artworks, the slam poetry performance as well as a few songs from Timaru’s Smokefree Rockfest winners, Third Junction.

The exhibition runs until September 30, and will be open to the public during usual café hours of 9 – 4.30pm on weekdays, at the student cafe on Timaru’s Ara campus at 32 Arthur Street, Timaru.