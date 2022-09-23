More funding for South Canterbury not-for-profit organisations

Course participants and facilitators attend a workshop hosted by the South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce for those who work for non-for-profit organisations.

Not-for-profit organisations in the region have been given a boost through a funding grant of $30,000 given to the South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce by the Community Trust of Mid and South Canterbury.

The funding has been given to the Chamber for the purpose of boosting not-for-profit businesses in the region and allowing them to access different services, such as its information courses.

An earlier funding grant of $15,000 enabled 43 attendees from 13 not-for-profit organisations in South Canterbury to attend 19 courses.

This included health and safety, strategic planning, managing staff, team culture/staff engagement, leadership, handling difficult situations, supervisory management, communication, contractor management, mental health management and using body language.

South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith said feedback from those courses had been “incredibly positive”.

“This grant will allow us to offer significantly reduced registration fees for all NFPs [not-for-profits] in South Canterbury to attend our wide portfolio of professional development training workshops over the next 12 months.

“This will enable these smaller and often vulnerable organisations to professionally upskill their amazing and valuable teams of staff and volunteers, and their boards, leading to increased effectiveness in delivery and support.

“We are confident this support will make a significant difference and increase access to professional development training.“

Smith said the list of organisations that had benefited from the Chamber’s services included Alzheimers Society South Canterbury, Presbyterian Support South Canterbury, Craighead Kindergarten, Timaru Mental Health Support Trust, Caroline House, Hospice South Canterbury, Waimate District Resource Trust Inc T/A Community Link, and the Aoraki Foundation.