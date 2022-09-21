Man charged over alleged axe attack in Timaru

The man arrested in connection with an alleged axe attack on Timaru’s Bay Hill was remanded in custody when he appeared in court.

A 40-year-old man arrested and charged in relation to an alleged attack on a person with an axe in Timaru on September 15 entered no plea when he appeared in the Timaru District Court on Wednesday.

Detective Sergeant Nick Osborne, of Timaru, said the man was arrested at a residential property on Wednesday.

He face charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assaulting a person with a weapon and threatening to kill when he appeared in court.

A person was taken to Timaru Hospital with moderate injuries following the incident on The Bay Hill about 8pm on Thursday.

The person received medical treatment and, on Friday, police confirmed they had been discharged.

The man, who was remanded in custody, has been granted interim name suppression until his next appearance on Tuesday by Judge Kevin Phillips.