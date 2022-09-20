Nitrate level in Pareora water falls to suitable drinking level

The Timaru District Council plans to remove this water tank from Pareora in the next few days now that the nitrate level has fallen below the Maximum Allowed Value.

The Timaru District Council is saying nitrate testing for water being supplied to the Pareora township is now back under the Maximum Allowed Value (MAV) and is suitable for drinking again.

"Results from tests on the bore from last Monday have shown a reasonable drop in levels of nitrates to under the MAV, and the supplementation of water from the wider Downlands scheme has reduced this further," the council said in a social media statement.

The warning was first issued on September 8 when council revealed the nitrate level had soared to 62 while the MAV was 50.

"The tests take a number of days to show a result, so we're expecting that the tests this week will show a further drop.

"The time lag in tests also means that compliant water has been getting delivered to your tanks for more than a week now, so the water in your tanks should be compliant."

Council said now that the water is back to within the drinking water standards they will be removing the water tanker in the next few days.