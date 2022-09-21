Slow start to Waitaki Lakes camping season expected to pick up

The Waitaki lakes area was busy with campers rushing to set up their caravans at their favourite camping sites at the weekend.

The Waitaki lakes camping season got off to a slow start but is expected to pick up in coming days, one camp supervisor says.

Every year on the third Saturday of September holidaymakers travel to the area to nab their favourite camping spots for the season in areas including Boat Harbour, Lochlaird, Sailors Cutting and Parsons Rock camping ground.

Waitaki Lakes Campgrounds supervisor Simon Fox said there were quite a few people on Saturday’s opening day but the numbers, between 600 to 800 people, was down slightly on previous years.

“The numbers are down compared to previous years, but it's a very happy bunch of people [the campers who turned up],” Fox told The Timaru Herald on Wednesday.

“I don't know if it's the weather that’s put people off, but the hearty ones have already taken their spots and I think it's going to be a busy summer if the weather is good.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Fishing at Parsons Rock on Saturday during the opening of the Waitaki lakes camping season is Matt Tait.

As well as the regulars who visit the Waitaki campgrounds each year, Fox said he has also seen a few newcomers.

The 2022 season will be dependent on the weather and Fox remained hopeful as the long term forecast he checked shows warm and dry weather ahead.

“You’ll see a lot of people using the lake later in the year,” he said.

“Most people who come to the campgrounds treat it like baches. We have fantastic clientele.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff David Wall, left, who has been camping at Fishermans Bend since 1974, with his daughter-in-law Michel and his son Peter Wall.

One of those setting up camp on Saturday on the Waimate side was David Wall, who has been a regular visitor at Fishermans Bend since 1974.

He said visiting the campground every season has become a family tradition.

“I started going there with my brother, family and friends. We did a lot of water-skiing back then,” Wall said.

“It's [Fishermans Bend] very family-oriented. My older son Peter has been coming here all his life.”

Wall said it had been “quite a good” turn out for the 2022 season, especially with the regulars coming back to the campgrounds.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An aerial view showing Kurow by the Waitaki River.

The camping season runs until the first Sunday in May.