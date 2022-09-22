Community comes out in numbers to hear about climate change

There wasn’t a spare seat in the room at the climate change talk in Timaru on Wednesday night.

More than 150 people packed a public meeting on climate change in Timaru on Wednesday night, with some moved to tears by the harsh reality of the words shared by a high school student.

The three-hour long Taking Action on Climate Change talk, held by Timaru District Council at Sopheze on the Bay, was facilitated by Dr Phil Driver - a consultant charged with developing a district-wide climate change strategy.

Mayor Nigel Bowen opened the event and quickly acknowledged “there's likely to be some differing opinions in the room”.

“But I just want to make this one point, no matter where you sit in this space, the climate is changing,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Leading experts to address Timaru climate change meeting

* Hearings on Timaru draft LTP begin, with disruptions

* Climate change stirs up debate at ECan meet the candidates event in Timaru

* South Canterbury mayors decline to sign climate change pledge



“We are having more frequent weather events. Timaru has had three civil defence emergencies, and rain events that have affected both our roading network and the Timaru urban water supply in the last three years.

“We are experiencing coastal inundation along our coastline that is affecting farmland and will affect our hut communities.”

Driver read a statement from the most recent IPCC report that it is “unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land. Widespread and rapid changes in the atmosphere, ocean, cryosphere and biosphere have occurred.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A large crowd turned out on Wednesday night to hear more than three hours of information regarding climate change, the impact on the district and work already underway by various community members.

The crowd heard from Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) contributors, Victoria University of Wellington professors James Renwick and Tim Naish, and University of Canterbury professor Bronwyn Hayward via Zoom, who encapsulated the latest understanding of climate science, impacts and predictions, the convergence of land subsidence and rising sea levels, and the urgency for collective action.

Tonkin and Taylor environmental scientist Peter Cochrane, project director of the Canterbury Climate Change Risk Assessment, and psychotherapist James Driver also addressed the group, focusing on localised impacts of climate change and tackling climate change anxiety respectively.

In introducing the handful of local speakers to address the crowd, he said he could easily have had “dozens of speakers talking about what’s happening in our district,” but he hoped the selection of speakers would convey to the audience how much work is already underway.

“Climate action is becoming the new normal, because so many people are doing it on a large or small scale.”

Timaru Girls’ High deputy head girl Kaia George, Temuka Transport general manager Garry Aitken, Presbyterian Social South Canterbury chief executive Carolyn Cooper, Fulton Hogan regional operations manager Brett King, South Canterbury Catchment Collective Society chairman Mark Adams, Mountainview High School teacher Justine Carson-Iles, and Venture Timaru’s Nigel Davenport all spoke .

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Professor James Renwick, of Victoria University, speaks via Zoom to the well attended climate change meeting on Wednesday night.

All offered examples of localised action already underway, commitments made by corporates, plans for future adaptation and hopes for South Canterbury to take advantage of opportunities for early movers on climate action.

George opened the short speeches with a youth perspective, and left Driver and audience members visibly emotional.

Attendee Kerry McArthur, of Hilton, said she had always been interested in environmental issues and

felt the event had added to her understanding.

MacArthur said, as the mother of three children, she felt it was important to be “part of the solution.”

“I definitely want them to have a better world for them to grow up in,” she said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru District Council climate change advisor Rhys Taylor is working on the development of a climate change strategy for the district.

While climate change was one of the four main areas identified by the community via public consultation ahead of the last Long Term Plan process, the climate change work programme encountered push back from some councillors when it was first proposed.

But the ten-year, $360,000 per annum programme was eventually approved, and includes both Driver’s role and newly appointed climate change adviser, Rhys Taylor.

There are legislative requirements for local government to consider the effects of climate change, incorporating them into plans, projects, frameworks and decision-making, and looming reform of the Resource Management Act, and the National Adaptation Plan will entrench further obligations.

Among Driver’s tasks is to lead the development of a district-wide climate change strategy, which will use interviews with more than 50 stakeholders, Wednesday’s meeting and another to come, and a series of workshops to run from September 2022 through to March 2023.