Timaru District mayoral candidates pressed on issues including slippery tiles and Theatre Royal

Timaru District mayoral candidates Nigel Bowen, left, and Stu Piddington both spoke at a Grey Power meeting in Timaru on Thursday.

Nigel Bowen has opened up on the challenges of being an elected member when asked why he was yet to deliver on a 2019 election promise to sort Timaru’s slippery tiles during a meet the candidates event on Thursday.

The event, organised by Timaru Grey Power, saw Timaru’s two mayoral candidates – incumbent Bowen and councillor Stu Piddington, face questions from some of the community’s senior members.

The meeting, also open to the public, attracted about 25 people, including at least one other council candidate who took the opportunity to question both candidates over the town’s controversial slippery tile issue.

In answering council candidate Jackson’s question, Bowen said “the world may move quite quickly, but as soon as you make it to council, it moves a bit slower” when asked why the issue he campaigned on three years ago had not been sorted.

“The key thing is the planning doesn’t stop the projects, but some of the things wouldn’t want to be done in isolation,” Bowen said.

“So if you are going to change a part of the road, why would you put the tiles down and then rip them up again.

“But I think we are about 12 months from being able to push go on that project... I am just conscious that we do it once, and we do it right.”

Jackson then asked Bowen why had it taken more than four years to fix the tiles.

Maddison Gourlay/Stuff Nigel Bowen, left, and Stu Piddington speaking at Thursday's meeting at the Caroline Bay lounge.

Introducing the two candidates, Grey Power Timaru president Janya Lobb said it was “their first job interview” for the role of leading the district council.

Lobb said it was important the “old and wise members of the community” had a chance to ask the pair questions, other queries including bus routes, public excluded parts of meetings, and the Theatre Royal project.

She also suggested the group may be able to host an annual performance review for the successful candidate, next year.

Bowen and Piddington, who both joked that they were wearing similar outfits for the event, each delivered a short outline of their intentions, both reflecting on their last term in council, and what they hope to achieve if elected mayor.

Maddison Gourlay/Stuff Bowen told the meeting he was running for mayor again to keep attracting funding from central government for local government.

Bowen said he was running again to keep attracting funding from central government for local government, as well staying for “the delivery of vertical and horizontal infrastructure” in the district.

Talking about transparency he said the council now livestreamed its meetings, which were then available to watch online.

He and Piddington had differing views about council making decisions public excluded from meetings, he said.

“In those key projects, if we are sending the data around, some of the financials into the market, is what you get is, you are being very transparent, but the businesses know it,” Bowen said.

“And so they know, I have this budget to work to.

“So you have to very careful with those numbers, if you put them out too soon to the public you are only going to get the highest bid.”

However, Piddington said he believed “if you are brave enough to make a decision, make it public”.

He said he believes the reason things were decided, where the public was excluded, was because of “cost, cock-ups and failure to deliver”.

Maddison Gourlay/Stuff Timaru mayoral candidate Stu Piddington told those at the meeting he was running on transparency between the council and the public.

He wanted Timaru to be a vibrant place and said, while many knew him as a sports man he also has a connection to the arts.

He talked about establishing a youth council, and his admiration for Bowen and other elected members’ hard work in opposing the Three Waters reforms.

“If elected I will get those slippery tiles fixed,” Piddington said.