'Evil monster' jailed for more than 9 years for historic child rape charges

An aerial view of the Timaru Courthouse complex where Stephen John Kearns was jailed for nine years, nine months on historic sex charges on Thursday.

Name suppression was lifted for a 57-year-old man described as an “evil monster” when he was jailed on historic child sex charges in the Timaru District Court on Thursday.

Stephen John Kearns, who has previous convictions for child indecency, was jailed by Judge Kevin Phillips for nine years, nine months on two charges of child rape, five charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection and three charges of committing an indecent act on a child.

Both victims, who were 7 years old at the time of the offending in 2008-2009, were in court for the sentencing. Judge Phillips said their victim impact statement show they are living a nightmare, have developed depression, anxiety, a lack of trust, confidence and an inability to relate.

Judge Phillips said while “historic sex offences” was the normal description for this offending, for the two victims it was “not historic at all”.



* Judge apologises to victims as child rapist's sentencing delayed



“They have to live every day with this, and it is clear the offending has had a major impact, and is still impacting, on them every day.”

The first victim impact statement read to the court by a support worker said she had been “sexually assaulted and sexually violated by the monster”.

“As a child I was extremely confused and frightened. I found it difficult to make friends because of the pain inflicted on me and would cause fights with my siblings.

“This evil thing thought it was his right to rip away my childhood for his gratification.”

“I’ve struggled to be around men because of what this monster did to me.”

The victim said her first suicidal thoughts were when she was just nine years old, and she self-harmed from 10 to 14 years old.

“This monster has ruined my life.”

The second victim’s statement, read by Crown lawyer Anne-Marie McRae, said the defendant had abused her from when she was 6-7 years old.

“I’m still frightened of him ... he said he was going to kidnap me ... I still check around to ensure he is not there.

“As an adult I’m left feeling numb that an adult chose to hurt me in this way.

“Although it was all those years ago, it still lives on in my head ... it’s ongoing, I’m living a nightmare.

“He knew what he was doing was wrong, but he chose to carry on.

“I feel only he is only sorry he got caught, not for what he’s actually done.”

Her statement said she uses drugs and alcohol to cope, adding that the defendant disgusted her as a child and still disgusted her now.

McRae’s submission was that the starting point was 13 years’ jail and the aggravating features, including vulnerability, the effects on the victims, the premeditation and breach of trust, were in the “high to moderate degree of seriousness”.

McRae said Kearns also had two previous convictions, from 1995 and 1997, for indecent acts on children, and she said protecting the community was paramount, advocating for the minimum period of imprisonment.

Judge Phillips said Kearns was placed in a position of trust in looking after the young children and had undertaken a grooming process.

“Your intentions were quite clear.”

Judge Phillips also said a major aggravating factor was the previous convictions and agreed with McRae’s submissions on the aggravating factors, adding also that there was no way the offending could be considered opportunistic.

Judge Phillips’ starting point was 12 years, six months’ jail but added six months for previous convictions. Discounts were 15% for a guilty plea for the fact the victims did not have to give evidence at a trial and two of 5% for rehabilitative efforts in the past two years and cultural report facts related to upbringing.

Judge Phillips’ final ruling was a minimum period of imprisonment of five years.