Why Waste Waimate remain opposed to $350m waste-to-energy plant

A group fighting a planned a $350 million waste-to-energy plant near Waimate will continue their opposition to the proposal irrespective of what the company's resource consent applications says.

Robert Ireland from Why Waste Waimate, the group opposing the plant, said the resource consents applications from South Island Resource Recovery Limited (SIRRL), with Environment Canterbury (ECan) and the Waimate District Council (WDC), was something it expected to happen.

“Until we have a chance to look at the materials (resource consent) released by SIRRL, we can't really make much comment,” Ireland said.

“But regardless of what the materials say, the group will remain opposed to the plant being built in our district.”

Speaking about what he expects from the public information day (date yet to be announced) by SIRRL, Ireland said he would not “hold his breath” about it.

“We welcome it. We have been asking for a meeting for a year now.

“But I feel like they would only tell us the bare minimum and stick to what is already in the resource consent and not answer some of the community’s serious concerns.”

SIRRL says the public information day in Waimate will be to discuss the plant, named Project Kea, and to answer further questions on the technology and how it will operate.

Supplied A map showing the proposed site of the South Island Resource Recovery Limited (SIRRL) plant, near Glenavy, in the Waimate district of South Canterbury.

In its application, SIRRL formally asked ECan and WDC to publicly notify the consent application, the company says.

Both councils have confirmed they have received a resource consent application, with the WDC saying “but at this stage there is nothing further we can add”.

SIRRL confirmed in April it had bought 15 hectares of land from Murphy Farms Limited, near Glenavy, for the proposed plant.

The final sale of the land, on the corner of Carrolls and Morven-Glenavy Rds, is subject to SIRRL being granted a resource consent to build the plant.

Supplied An image from a South Island Resource Recovery Limited (SIRRL) brochure which shows what the plant may look like if it goes ahead.

ECan consents planning manager Aurora Grant said it received applications from SIRRL on Wednesday, and “they are now being processed by our administration team and uploaded to our website, so they will be accessible to the public”.

“The documents are large and there are numerous consents involved, so this will take us until Friday to complete,’’ Grant said.

“Our consents planners and experts will then assess the applications and audit the Assessment of Environmental Effects in detail.

“This could take a number of months as there are a significant number of technical reports to audit. The applicant has requested Public Notification, so once we have completed the audits, the proposal will be notified and open for public submission.”