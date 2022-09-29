Old sheep dip sites the 'most common source' of potential soil contamination in the Waimate District

Old sheep dips have been identified as the most common source of potential soil contamination in the Waimate District.

The findings for the Waimate District are part of Environment Canterbury's ongoing historical land use research project and will be added to similar research carried out in other districts such as Timaru, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Selwyn, Ashburton, and Kaikōura over the past eight years.

The research, which focuses on one district each year, identified just over 530 sites in the Waimate District where hazardous substances might have been used.

Of these, 302 were former livestock dips or spray race operation sites, 114 were landfill sites, 64 were used for bulk pesticide storage or use, and 21 sites were used for waste disposal to land.

The research focused on the Ministry for the Environment’s Hazardous Activities and Industries List (Hail) which is a compilation of and industries activities that can contaminate land because of the use, storage, or disposal of hazardous substances.

This can include former market gardens, sheep dips, landfill and rubbish pits, railway yards, motor vehicle workshops, cemeteries, scrapyards, and so on.

ECan says this follows the trend of other Canterbury districts that “also share a strong history of sheep farming.”

The research has been shared with Waimate property owners where the 302 possible livestock dip or spray race operations were identified. ECan has also sent letters outlining the land’s history and its inclusion on the Listed Land Use Register (LLUR) to affected property owners.

Many of the urban sites in the district had already been identified. ECan’s latest research used aerial imagery, so the new information mostly relates to rural-based activities best seen from the air, such as sheep dips, farm rubbish pits, and horticultural land uses.

“This is what we’d expect to find in a predominantly rural district and is consistent with what’s been found elsewhere in Canterbury – having done this already in Hurunui, Waimakariri, Selwyn, Ashburton, Timaru, Kaikōura, and Christchurch,” ECan’s science team leader Stephanie Koviessen said.

Timaru's Hail took place in 2017/18 with more than 700 new activities identified and added to the LLUR.

The three most common Hail activities identified in the Timaru district were livestock dip or spray race operations (55%), persistent pesticide bulk storage or use (27%) and landfill sites (3%). Other activities identified included, but weren’t limited to, scrapyards, service stations, engine reconditioning workshops and storage tanks or drums for fuel, chemicals or liquid waste.

Koviessen said property owners have a right to know the historic use of their land.

“It is the role of the regional council to record that information and let the landowner know.

“This is the starting point of a process which identifies land that has been used for activities that may lead to contamination.

“I would like to reiterate that most people will not need to do anything. It’s only if you’re considering subdividing or disturbing the soil on a site when you’d need to contact the Waimate District Council for advice.

Koviessen said If investigation is required prior to future development, a site investigation and risk assessment may be required to supplement the consent application.

ECan said there is no requirement for landowners to do anything as a result of being on the LLUR unless property owners are doing earthworks, subdividing, changing the use of the land and removing or replacing an underground fuel storage tank

If carrying out these activities, property owners should contact the Waimate District Council to check if consents are required.

Landowners should also let tenants or prospective buyers know about the land use history of the site.

ECan says the risk of exposure to contaminants in soil is likely to be low if people follow Canterbury District Health Board’s common sense precautions.

Koviessen said the project began in Christchurch City in 2014.

“Regional councils have a function under section 30 of the Resource Management Act for ‘the investigation of land for the purposes of identifying and monitoring contaminated land’.

“We use the Hazardous Activities and Industries List (Hail) to guide our identification process. This programme also supports local councils with information they need for their regulations relating to potentially hazardous land.”

The ECan website says, in New Zealand sheep have been dipped in solutions of insecticide to protect against keds, ticks, lice and fly-strike since around 1850.

Between 1908 and 1993, annual sheep dipping or spraying was compulsory. Sheep-dip chemicals were arsenic-based until the 1950s, with organochlorine (eg dieldrin, lindane and DDT) and organophosphate (eg diazinon) insecticides used after this.