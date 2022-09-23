Waimate District Council candidates discuss Three Waters and proposed waste-to-energy plant

A meet the candidates evening was held in Waimate on Thursday.

A Waimate District Council candidate has urged community members to have their say through the submission process for a proposed controversial waste to energy plant in the area.

The proposed $350 million plant, proposed to be built in Glenavy, was a hot topic at the Waimate Lions Club meet the candidates evening on Thursday, along with discussion around Three Waters.

More than 300 people attended the evening, which featured council and mayoral candidates, and Environment Canterbury council candidates.

The meeting came on the same day South Island Resource Recovery Limited (SIRRL) announced it had lodged the resource consent for the proposed plant, with all the candidates questioned about the plant.

Waimate ward candidate Sarah Huggins urged the community to go through the resource consent materials and have their say during the submission process.

Others wanted to go through the resource consent materials.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff More than 300 people attended a meet the candidates' event at the Waimate Event Centre on Thursday evening.

On the issue of Three Waters, Waimate ward candidate Fabia Fox was the only candidate to support a shift to the model.

Some candidates suggested more information was required.

Incumbent mayor Craig Rowley and deputy mayor Sharyn Cain said they do not support the reforms as it stands.

At the start of the evening, candidates were given the opportunity to introduce themselves with Julie Dee, standing for the Waimate ward, using the slogan “Julie Dee is a vote for me.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Three Waters and the proposed waste to energy plant were the two major topics faced by Waimate District Council candidates.

Peter Paterson, Waimate ward candidate, said if elected he would support council to “achieve the best outcome for the community and the council”.

Incumbent Waimate ward councillor Fabia Fox said it was “heartening” to see the number of people that had turned up to the meeting and urged everyone to attend more meetings and hold the council accountable.

Huggins said she wanted to bring a “fresh perspective” to the council, while candidate Tom Williams described Waimate as a town of multi-ethnicities.

Waimate ward candidate John Begg spoke about his background with the town’s community link, school boards and St John. He also advocated for the creation of a community newspaper.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The event was held in the town’s events centre and run by the Waimate Lions Club.

Meanwhile, Waimate ward candidate Peter Collins advocated for “local solutions to local problems” and deputy mayor and Waimate ward councillor Sharyn Cain spoke about her work in the role.

Lower Waihao candidate Lisa Small said she was a big advocate for safer roads in the district and wants to improve certain aspects of the town’s civil defence system.

Another Lower Waihao candidate Bruce Murphy

said while has he sold the land to SIRRL he wants to hear the feedback from the public during the consent process.

While Waimate mayor Craig Rowley said “democracy is alive and well in the Waimate District”.

He said he still has the “drive, desire and passion” to continue serving as the mayor of the district.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Members in the crowd listen to the discussion at the meet the candidates evening.

Rick Stevens, mayoral candidate and Waimate ward councillor, spoke about his time working with the Christchurch City Council, his business background and the fact he “aims to establish a proactive and not a reactive council”.

Jonathan Bird, who is standing for the Waimate ward, was not able to attend the meeting.