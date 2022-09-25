New Timaru beer festival expected to draw crowd from outside region

Brews on the Bay organiser, Simon Carter, left, with Ship Hop Brewing’s Hadley Rich and Ambrose Cotterell.

Close to 2000 people are expected to attend South Canterbury’s first dedicated beer and cider festival at Caroline Bay next weekend, many from outside the region.

Brews on the Bay organiser Simon Carter said about 70% (1300) of tickets had been sold as of Friday and 30% of those were to people from outside South Canterbury.

“We have had people buying tickets from all over, from places like Christchurch, Otago and they will possibly stay in town and enjoy the area.”

Carter said he believed the timing of the event, which coincides with the first weekend of the school holidays, was beneficial to its success.

“We are very positive about the event and this is certainly something we want the people to get behind and support,” Carter said.

He said there were 27 vendors confirmed to attend, including Timaru’s Ship Hop Brewery.

Co-owner Hadley Rich said they had been busy for three months preparing and stockpiling beer for the event at which they will showcase their Mexican Chilli Lager along with seven other brews.

“It's exciting for us to sell our beer directly to customers and interact with them.

“It's a fantastic thing for Timaru because we haven't had a specific beer festival before and this is something we are passionate about,” Rich said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Hadley Rich, of Ship Hop Brewing, said the Timaru brewery would take eight different beers to the festival.

Rich said the idea for the Mexican Chilli Beer, which has a margarita type flavour, came from the Ship Hop crew's love for chilli.

Carter said the event would also include entertainment by James Reid and Hamish Gee of The Feelers, and supporting acts Volts, The In Crowd, Dangerbaby.

“It's going to be a massive weekend for South Canterbury. We look forward to more people buying tickets.

“When there’s more people there are better vibes and better energy all around.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Simon Carter said Brews on the Bay will provide a good “top up” for South Canterbury's economy.

Carter said it is the third event his company had run in the past four weeks and will be the second without any rules around mask wearing.

He said he expected the event to provide a good “top up” for South Canterbury's economy, but would not know the total impact until two weeks after.

Tickets for Brews on the Bay can be purchased online. The event will be held at Caroline Bay from 11am on October 1.