Changes afoot in Timaru's hospitality scene

A Timaru restaurant has reopened five months after it closed, but one of its owners says it is still on the market.

Naruwan, an Asian fusion restaurant on George St, closed in April to allow restaurant director Sunny Wen to return home to Taiwan for medical checkups, with its owners announcing in January the business was for sale after a tumultuous few years and Wen’s ill health.

Wen was accompanied by husband, Max Muldrew and daughter, Sunny Lin who also work in the restaurant.

The restaurant’s reopening is one of several changes in Timaru’s hospitality industry this week, with another changing hands, and a cafe for sale.

Lin said the family’s restaurant, which they opened in 2017, was still for sale as it will “be better for my mum to retire’’.

“It’s a bit sad to let it go, but we tried to reopen it, but my mum’s health isn’t getting better,’’ she said.

“Before we sell, we still serve, and we’ll still open the doors, we have loyal customers, and we’re happy to see them and happy to serve them.”

The restaurant was closed for a year from March 2020 to March 2021.

Naruwan shuts every year during Chinese New Year “to go back and see family”, but in 2020, shortly after the family arrived back in Taiwan, they were shut off from New Zealand.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Max Muldrew, left, Sunny Wen and Angel Lim at the Timaru restaurant on Friday.

“A few days after, New Zealand announced lockdown, it was shocking, we couldn’t come back,” Lin said.

“We were stuck in Taiwan, the border was closed, we were stuck for eight months.”

Despite not knowing when they would be able to get home, Lin said “it was nice to be in Taiwan” for that length of time. If the business sells, she hopes to move back there permanently, while Wen will split her time “half-and-half” between Timaru and Taiwan.

“New Zealand is still home, but Taiwan is still home too,” Wen said.

Wen moved to New Zealand 18 years ago, and opted for Timaru over a bigger city, because it would prompt her to learn the language better.

“When you come to the small towns, you have to learn English.”

“Timaru people have been good to us, so we were happy to stay here,” Wen said.

After reopening on Thursday night, some customers had already been back in twice, and have told Wen they will come in every day..

“It wasn’t busy compared to before but nice to see customers come back,’’ she said.

John Bisset/Stuff Kristy Phillips who owned Timaru’s Zest restaurant for 13 years.

Both Lin and Wen worked at the restaurant, when it was Cheng’s, and have met a lot of people.

“Because of the business, we made a lot of friends.

“We are very pleased to know a lot of customers, and become friends, that’s the best thing, that will be the memory we miss,” Lin said.

Lin said it was difficult to find and keep staff in the present climate, and had noticed since coming back “a lot of the cafés and restaurants are closed”.

One of those cafes now closed is Stafford St’s Yellow Door Café.

Now on the market, Stu Piddington, Harcourts agent for the listing, said the cafe is under contract.

“It’s subject to a few conditions being ticked off.

“I’ll be able to confirm whether it’s gone through next week,” Piddington said.

Meanwhile, Timaru’s Zest Restaurant has also recently changed ownership, with former owners Kristy and Grant Phillips finishing on September 18.

In a social media post, they thanked customers for the past 13 years.

“We feel privileged to have been part of so many of your stories, celebrations and life moments,’’ the post says.

“There are so many memories we will be taking with us when we finish.”