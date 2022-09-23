Timaru café busy selling 20 South Canterbury food festival specials a day

Abbey Graham, of Sopheze Coffee Lounge, with the cafe’s home style cheesecake for the South Canterbury Outstanding Food Festival.

With three home style cheesecakes to choose from, a Timaru cafe's food festival entry is being scoffed up.

Sopheze Coffee Lounge, on Stafford St, is taking part in this year's South Canterbury Outstanding Food Festival (Scoff), and its owner says the café has been selling 20 of the dishes a day.

The cheesecakes, infused with Barker's flavours, and served with whipped cream and compote, come in three choices - blood orange and mango, boysenberry and chocolate, vanilla bean and mango.

The 15-day festival, which runs until September 30, is about flavour collaboration between eateries and producers in creating a new menu item using South Canterbury produce.

Sopheze owner Vanessa Keen said Scoff has been “amazing” for this year, with café staff kept busy selling 20 Scoff specials a day.

Keen said they wanted to try a dessert for this year’s Scoff as the cafe had a brunch item and salad lunch for its specials over the previous two years.

“It's a great way to promote local eateries,” Keen said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The Scoff special at Sopheze Coffee Lounge on Stafford St – a home-style cheesecake infused with Barker's flavours, served with whipped cream and compote.

“It brings in people and there are a lot of people supporting it. And it's [the support] not just in Timaru but the whole region.”

Keen said the boysenberry and chocolate cheesecake had been the most popular among Scoffers so far.

“They [Scoffers] just love it, and they are raving about it,” she said.

At Timaru's Arthur St Kitchen, Eva Hunt said the café's Cubano panini had been selling well.

The Scoff dish is a toasted panini, made at Temuka's Stockman's Bakery, and filled with Cuban-style roasted pork from Burgers Butchery, ham, pickles and Swiss cheese.

Hunt said lots of people were talking about the festival, and she thought more people were coming into the café, specifically for the special, than in previous years.

Venture Timaru operations and destination manager Di Hay said there had been “fantastic feedback” about Scoff, which was “awesome”.

“Eateries in particular are noticing they’re busy with more people out and about, and we think that’s a combination of the warmer spring weather, relaxing of Covid restrictions and of course Scoff,” Hay said.

“We’re getting great responses from our scoffers and eateries are reporting that people are coming in specifically asking for the Scoff special.

“This is our third year and there seems to be a growing awareness of Scoff and an excitement about the event. People are keen.”

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Venture Timaru operations and destination manager Di Hay said there has been “fantastic feedback” about Scoff. (File photo)

Hay said there has also been interest from two venues that did not participate in Scoff this year.

When asked if there was a particular favourite dish or restaurant this year, Hay said “they’re all so good it’s hard to make a call on a favourite”.

“One thing we love about Scoff is that the eateries and hospitality venues can make the Scoff special anything they want, so there are cocktails, desserts, burgers, mouth watering main dishes and everything in between.”

Hay’s advice to people is to “make the most of this event”.

Venture Timaru will ask for feedback from the eateries and food producers, she said.

“It’s always good to come up with some new features, so that’s something to think about in coming months.”