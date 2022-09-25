Waimate RSA holds memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was remembered by members of Waimate’s Returned Services Association at a memorial service on Saturday.

More than 50 RSA members and their invited guests turned out to pay their respects to the long-serving monarch at the service, which included a Paddington Bear themed afternoon tea.

Waimate RSA president Rob Boswell said he was pleased with the turnout and the service, which was held at the Waimate Pistol Club.

“Over 50 people came, which is a good wee turnout by our wee club, we are a very small club,” Boswell said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The Paddington Bear was well-received by attendees and came to the service complete with marmalade sandwiches.

Boswell said the service went “according to plan” and the Paddington Bear they'd brought along had been well-received by attendees.

“We had a fairly big Paddington Bear stuffed toy, all dressed with his marmalade sandwiches ... Paddington Bear was standing there right in front of everyone.”

Waimate RSA secretary Lynne Boswell said they had decided to incorporate Paddington Bear in a nod to a televised skit when the bear joined the Queen for afternoon tea as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year.

In the wake of her death, earlier this month – mourners laid Paddington Bear tributes to Queen Elizabeth II.

“It became a phenomenon over in England ... they were leaving hundreds and hundreds and thousands of Paddington Bears,” Boswell said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff An image of Queen Elizabeth II was displayed at the memorial service in Waimate.

She said they incorporated Paddington Bear into their memorial, by having a Paddington Bear watch over the service, as well as having the themed afternoon tea.

“We had plates of marmalade sandwiches, and also cucumber sandwiches which apparently the Queen enjoys.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Waimate RSA president Rob Boswell, left, bows his head as Chris Leathers, right, recites a prayer during the memorial service.

The service wrapped up with a rendition of God Save the King and a toast to King Charles III, before breaking off into an afternoon tea.

With the official public holiday for Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day on Monday, September 26, there will be a service in Timaru in commemoration.

The memorial service will be held in Timaru, at West End Hall, from 1.30pm on Monday, which is also the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day public holiday in New Zealand.