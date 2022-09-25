Central Timaru fuel station rebranded

Contractors put up the new Caltex signage at the station on Stafford St.

The only fuel station on Timaru’s main street has been rebranded.

The branding of the unmanned station on Stafford St has been changed from Z to Caltex.

Z Energy Limited communications specialist Kiri Shannon said the changes was part of their “network optimisation strategy”, and brings the number of Caltex branded sites at the south end of Timaru to 3.

Those loyal to the Z brand would continue to be able to fill up at the nearby Caroline Bay Z station, Shannon said.

“The Z brand also maintains a strong presence in Timaru with Z Caroline Bay, giving local customers plenty of choice in the area.”

Z Energy and Caltex are operating under the same Australian company, Ampol, which took over Z Energy midway through last year, however the company merged with Caltex in May 1995.

Shannon said they are continually reviewing which service station fits with each location and customers.

“Z Energy, which also licenses the Caltex brand in New Zealand, continually reviews its network of service stations to ensure we meet the needs of current and future customers.