Pleasant Point railway celebrates special milestone

The 85-tonne steam engine Ab699 train during its 100th birthday celebrations on Sunday.

It was only expected to have a lifespan of 40 years, so those who have helped ensure it clocked up 100 have plenty of reason to celebrate Pleasant Point’s 85-tonne steam train.

Pleasant Point Museum and Railway president Bryan Blanchard said Ab699 is one of 150 Ab trains built, and of those is one of just seven still in one piece and one of three still running.

Many had met their fate at the scrapyard, Blanchard said.

“If it wasn’t for groups like us, it would’ve been cut up for scrap.”

READ MORE:

* Pleasant Point steaming days draw crowds

* Pleasant Point Railway keeps on steaming

* Pleasant Point 80-year-old celebrates milestone birthday in style



AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Kent Greenwood, left, and Alice Sollis of the South Canterbury Drama League at the Pleasant Point Museum and Railway on Sunday.

Celebrations started with a dinner on Saturday night which was attended by more than 90 people including author Jim Sullivan, who was the guest speaker.

Two people, who had worked for A & G Price, of Thames, which built the Ab engines also attended and helped during Sunday’s festivities, Blanchard said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff People wait to board the 85-tonne steam engine Ab699 train during its 100th birthday celebrations on Sunday.

He said they had sold more than 900 tickets to ride the train on Sunday, the railway was also offering a special night train on Sunday from 7-9pm.

“We don’t do it very often,” he said.

Sunday’s festivities included a magic show, live band, movies, a sausage sizzle and cake.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Volunteer Zac Kelliher, 12, looking over the 85-tonne Ab699 train during its 100th anniversary at Pleasant Point on Sunday.

Blanchard said he had spoken to people from all over New Zealand, who had come to Pleasant Point especially for the anniversary event.

“There’s lots of people from here, there and everyone.”

Blanchard said there was a lot of nostalgia for steam trains.

“It’s a bit like vintage cars and vintage aircrafts, a lot of people live in the past.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Mackenzie Highland Pipe Band members, from left, Jeff Hydes, Seth Whitehead, 11, Ivon Hurst and Liz Taylor performing in the 85-tonne steam engine Ab699 train during its 100th anniversary at Pleasant Point on Sunday.

And, he said having visitors travel to Pleasant Point to see the AB699 is nothing new, with the railway hosting many international travellers since it was purchased in November 1970.

“There’s a lot of people interested in steam trains, the Ab is a drawcard, it brings people in from all over the world.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Pleasant Point Market committee member and stallholder, Ian Thompson, said the atmosphere was like pre-Covid times at Sunday’s market.

The celebrations coincided with another milestone, across the road from the steam train celebrations on Sunday – the Pleasant Point Market committee was celebrating two years of being in operation.

Committee member and stallholder, Ian Thompson, said the market was “definitely busier” because of the 100-year celebrations for the steam train.

“It was like pre-Covid days.”

Thompson said there was lots of people out and about, enjoying the relaxed atmosphere and warmer weather.