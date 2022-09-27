Terminal diagnosis leaves father worried about financial burden on family

Kyle Rule says asking the community for help to cover the costs of his funeral is one of the hardest things he has had to do.

A terminally-ill Timaru man is on a mission to raise enough to cover the costs of his own funeral, and hopes his story can be a lesson to others.

Kyle Rule knows firsthand how tough it is to find money for a funeral when you are grieving the loss of a loved one, after having to pay for his mother’s when she died of cancer.

“It was not a very nice experience, I was trying to get over the grief of my mum and I had no money, and I’ve got to organise to get a funeral paid for and everything like that.

“That’s not something that I want my wife and my children to have to worry about.”

Rule, a 42-year-old father and stepfather of seven, has already battled one cancer diagnosis and his second, a terminal diagnosis, has prompted him to speak out about the importance of regular check-ups.

“I was, as far as I’m concerned, a healthy person.

“A lot of the times, by the time you do start to notice symptoms in yourself, it can be already past the point of being able to do anything about it.

“It’s most definitely something everybody needs to be aware of, it can happen [to] anybody at any time.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Kyle, Nero, 4, and Tiffanie Rule at their home in Timaru on Monday.

Rule said he was at the doctor for something else, and decided to bring up the changes he’d noticed relating to his bowel problems over the previous three months.

“I think it’s important to have regular check-ups because you don’t know whether you have it or not.

“I think the (bowel) screening age should be a lot lower.”

Rule said he was diagnosed with rectal cancer in June 2020 and underwent treatment which included the removal of his rectum and part of his lower bowel, radiation and chemotherapy.

He said it was a hard time being away from his family, his children range in age from 4-21, as he underwent treatment in Christchurch, which left him feeling like he had been run over by a truck “for a long time”.

Due to an extended absence from work while he sought treatment, Rule said he lost his job at the time.

About eight weeks after his operation, he said he was ready to seek employment again.

“I found a new job and settled in for what was meant to be the next and better chapter going forward, and it was.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Kyle Rule says he wished he had better managed his finances in the past, but time was now running out to raise enough to cover his funeral himself.

But Rule got the worst news at his one-yearly post-op CT scan in December 2021, which revealed the cancer had spread to his lungs and liver, and was terminal.

He said he had to leave the job he described as being “reasonably physical” months ago due to “excessive tiredness and discomfort” and had been receiving a supported living allowance since.

He said he had withdrawn his Kiwisaver balance to pay off debts, but given he has been unable to work, he has no savings left to cover the expense of a funeral.

“We get by, but ... I'm left with knowing I’ll be leaving my wife to deal with the costs of my funeral as we have no savings, which really makes me feel poorly.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Kyle Rule, pictured with his wife Tiffanie and their son Nero, 4, hopes others will take his advice and seek regular health check-ups.

Rule says he wished he had better managed his finances in the past, but with time running out – he has turned to the community to help via a Givealittle fundraising page.

He said he “didn’t really want to” ask people for money and had thought about creating the page for six about months before doing so.

“It was one of the hardest things that I’ve had to do.”

Having prided himself on being able to make enough money to support his family in the past, Rule said the chances of him being able to sort the funeral costs were getting “lower and lower”.

“I can’t go out and make money and support them like I used to.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Kyle Rule and his son Nero, 4, enjoy time together on Monday.

In a message posted online, Rule was candid about his financial situation.

“I know that I should have planned better for things, I know I should have had more money saved ... but I don't.

“I ask you to please help me to help my family in this time if you are in a better situation than me, I'd feel a lot better about the situation if I knew I could at least get the funeral paid for before it's needed.

“I worry about the price of my funeral, the financial burden it will have on my already struggling family.”

His heart-wrenching plea has moved members of the community, with the page raising more than $2500 in the first week.

“I’m blown away by the amount of support, and the wishes from people that I don’t even know.

“It’s made me think that it’s not all negative any more ... it’s not even about the donations, it’s turned into something more than that for me.

“The fact that they’re doing it to try and help me, it’s amazing. There’s absolutely nothing in it for them, it’s so cool.”

Rule said any donations made over the cost of a funeral would be used to help create special memories for his children and wife.

“I wish none of this had ever happened, but it has, and it happens to the best of people ... I want everyone to be aware that it can happen, and it does, and look after yourself,” Rule said.