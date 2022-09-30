'Unsightly' toilet block in Waimate's Victoria Park to be demolished

A decommissioned toilet block in Waimate’s Victoria Park will be demolished to pave way for a gravel car park.

An “unsightly” toilet block in Waimate’s Victoria Park which has been closed for two years is to be demolished to make way for a gravel car park.

The toilet block, near the park’s netball courts, was decommissioned in 2020 and boarded up, due to “ongoing issues with the water system, broken pipes and the ongoing vandalism occurring weekly.”

The Waimate District Council’s parks and reserves manager, Alison Banks, in a report to council, said, although the facility had been cleaned and maintained regularly (up to its decommissioning in 2020), council received a number of complaints.

“It is well known that spaces and facilities that look uncared for will attract and are prone to vandalism such as graffiti, people trying to access the facility or even arson,” Banks said.

“They could even attract people/groups to an area with unlawful intentions which could also impact the surrounding facilities, the parklands and zoo.”

Banks said that when the Waimate Event Centre opened in 2016 most of the netball moved indoors away from the courts.

“During term two (10 weeks a year), junior netball on a Thursday (after school) are now the only users of the court.”

Banks said the junior netball club “confirmed that they hadn’t used the old toilet block for quite some time, and were happy to work with council to see if it was possible to build a bathroom within their clubhouse”.

“The club also discussed the option of working in with the bowling club whose facility had the amenities required. Council officers will leave that discussion to members of both clubs.

“The club also discussed safety concerns regarding members of the bowling club parking on the netball court, and suggested if the toilet block was pulled down, that a car park for the bowling club would address their concerns.”

Council, in agreeing to Banks’ proposal, was told it is estimated it would cost $4000 to fully decommission (including cap sewage and water pipe), demolish the facility and remove rubble.

The car park installation and any beautification work would be carried out in-house and may need an additional $800 for gravel.

Banks said the demolition of the toilet block and implementation of a car park is not budgeted for and recommended funding be allocated from the Public Toilets special reserve which has a balance of $15,950.