2022 Local Body Elections: Voter turnout low across South Canterbury

The number of people voting early in the local government elections remains lower previous recent elections across South Canterbury’s three district councils.

The latest voting turnout numbers, released at 8.14pm on Wednesday, have Waimate leading the districts with 24.40% return, compared to 18.67% in the Mackenzie and and 21.97% in Timaru.

In Waimate, the 24.40% turnout (1878 of eligible voters) trails, at the same stage, the 25.96% cast in 2019, 26.68% in 2016 and 29.95% in 2013.

Vote counting began on September 19 and voting closes on October 8 with results announced on that day.

The Timaru District, at 8.14pm on Wednesday, had a 21.97% (7518 votes) again lower than elections from the past decade with 28.46% returned in 2019, 27.03% in 2016 and 29.61% in 2013.

Mackenzie's overall return is the lowest with only 18.67% (634 votes) having been cast against 26.77% in 2019, 38.25% in 2016 and 37.73% in 2013.

That leaves all three districts with some catch up work for votes in the final week with Timaru's totals hitting 55.01% in 2019, 48.94% in 2016 and 51.16% in 2013. Past totals in Waimate have been 52.04% in 2019, 49.61 in 2016 and 55.04% in 2013 while Mackenzie can boast the highest turnouts over the past three elections of 60.51% in 2019, 64.25% in 2016 and 63.27% in 2013.

Across South Canterbury wards, the Waimate ward leads the way with the most votes returned. As of Tuesday evening, 28.40% (922) had voted. Close behind is Lower Waihao (26.48% or 152 votes) with Pareora-Otaio-Makikihi receiving 19.21% or 239 votes. Hakataramea-Waihaorunga ward has received 10.68% of votes with 60 in total.

Within Timaru’s three wards, Geraldine is top with 1208 people in Geraldine having returned their votes - 19.87%. In Pleasant Point-Temuka, 19.71% (1342) votes have been retured and in the Timaru ward, 21.64% (4968) have voted.

Of Mackenzie’s three wards, Tekapo leads with 23.10% (91) returned. In Opuha, 20.74% (344) have voted and in Pukaki it is 14.82% (199).