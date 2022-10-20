Regional council commissions independent review of Kakahu River

Reuben Smellie filmed discharge from Lake Opuha into the Kakahu River in March 2022. The Smellies and their neighbours say the river has been killed by polluted water from Lake Opuha since the irrigation scheme was consented.

An impassioned plea for a “dying” river has prompted an independent review by the regional council.

Environment Canterbury (ECan) director of science Dr Tim Davie said the council is commissioning an review to examine “the current state of health of the Opuha River below the Opuha Dam including the Kakahu River.”

Davie said the council would also improve communication with Kakahu River landowners, “share relevant information with them, such as notifications when algal blooms are detected in the catchment, and “continue to monitor Kakahu Irrigation Scheme against the conditions of this high priority resource consent and its association with Opuha Water Limited.”

In July, representatives of three families who live along the Kakahu River appealed for help at an ECan meeting, telling council of what they said were the destructive impacts of the Opuha Water scheme.

The families implored ECan to enforce clean water coming from the Lake Opuha discharge or stop it altogether, and requested a response, saying in the past they had felt ignored or forgotten about.

The company behind the Lake Opuha dam and irrigation scheme, Opuha Water Limited (OWL), disputes the resident’s claims.

Opuha Water Limited chief executive Andrew Mockford said the company is confident the Opuha Dam has “a number of significant positive impacts on the waterways in the catchment”, and looks forward “to the findings of this investigation and any recommendations for further improvement.”

“OWL will always welcome and support formal investigations into the health of our waterways, especially by independent reputable organisations.

“We trust that this review will also look beyond just the Opuha Dam to other drivers of water quality and ecosystem health, such as the introduction of didymo in the Opuha system, and climatic variability.”

Stuff Some residents appealed to Environment Canterbury to intervene in what they say is damage caused to the Kakahu River by the Opuha Irrigation Scheme. Anne and John Morrison believe bank collapse caused by the discharge is the cause of sediment in this stretch on their property (File photo).

Kakahu resident Anne Smillie said she was not reassured by the council’s commitment to monitoring the consent.

“Continued monitoring is not a lot of help, because all of this deterioration in the health of our river happened while Opuha Water Limited (OWL) and ECan were monitoring the conditions of the consent.”

“Without a bit more detail, it doesn't fill me with confidence at the moment.”

Smillie said she has written to ECan southern zone delivery lead Peter Burt, who has responded to say he will get back to her this week.

She asked Burt to confirm the review will go ahead, given changes in the council following the local government elections, and requested a timeline.

Until she is able “to get a feeling from where he’s going and what’s he saying,” ECan’s response is “kind of in no man's land, actually,” she said.

Greg Ryder/Supplied Opuha Water Limited denies the claims of the residents, and says the irrigation scheme has improved the state of the river’s health. This image, supplied by the company, shows eels taken from the Kakahu River in April 2022, below the discharge point.

In a February 2022 letter, responding to Central South Island Fish and Game’s concerns about the state of Lake Opuha and downstream waterways, former ECan chair Jenny Hughey said the regional council shared concerns “about the degraded state of the Opuha River from below the Opuha Dam to the confluence with the Opihi River”.

She said the causes were “complex and inter-related,” and included the 1997 dam collapse, which she said had caused “armouring” of the riverbed making it difficult for invertebrates to thrive, lake stratification and de-oxygenation of lake bed sediments causing “variable quality of water” from Lake Opuha, the invasion of didymo, and “impacts on connectivity, flow, and water quality caused by the dam.”

“We know that dams disconnect inflowing streams from the lower river, reducing the ability for invertebrates to colonise the river below. We also recognise that the dam prevents flushing flows and limits sediment movement down the Opuha River, allowing periphyton to proliferate.”

Former South Canterbury ECan councillor Elizabeth McKenzie, who supported the families in their bid to get help for the river, said she was very pleased ECan is commissioning a review, and would be following it with interest.

Supplied A stretch of the Kakahu River on the Smillie's property in 2004, following the start of discharges from Lake Opuha. The Smillies say the river is almost entirely dead downstream of the discharge point.

“I'm particularly concerned about identifying gaps in understanding around how water with high concentrations of algae and algal toxins can be discharged into another stream without filtration or treatment of some sort.

“Water is important for irrigation, but we need to be sure that water providers are preventing adverse environmental effects in the way they move the water around,” McKenzie said.

The 15-year data available on the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) site shows the Kakahu River testing site at Earls Road Bridge earns the lowest possible grade – a ‘D’ – on both MCI (Macroinvertebrate Community Index), and QMCI (Quantitative Macroinvertebrate Community Index) measures, which are used as indicators of water quality and overall stream health.

A ‘D’ means the macroinvertebrate community shows “severe organic pollution or nutrient enrichment. Communities are largely composed of taxa insensitive to inorganic pollution/nutrient enrichment.”

The Opuha dam is situated in the Opuha River gorge about 10km north-east of Fairlie.

Construction began in 1995, and the dam was opened in November 1998, but not before the partially completed structure failed in February 1997, releasing about 13 million cubic metres of water into the Opuha River bed.