Old steam traction engine loves special 'smokeless' coal from Wales

Guy Wigley waves from the driver’s seat of his 1909 Burrell traction engine on his way from Waimate to Timaru for the Horse Power Rally at Levels Raceway on Saturday and Sunday.

A 113-year-old steam traction engine was fired up on “smokeless” coal for part of its nearly 50km biennial trip from Waimate to Washdyke on Wednesday.

Guy Wigley, the owner of the 1909 Burrell traction engine, said the “smokeless” Welsh coal is used when they are running through built-up areas of towns, and they had stopped south of Timaru to refill with that coal for that part of the journey.

“Through Timaru we were smokeless ... it is beautiful coach... she loves that Welsh coal too.”

Wigley, 62, who has owned the engine for about 25 years, said the run from Waimate had taken about four-and-a-half hours.

READ MORE:

* South Canterbury Horse Power Rally attracts thousands

* Old engine reworked for South Canterbury's Horsepower Rally 2020

* Community account service and transport museum big winners of latest trust donations



AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Guy Wigley, right, waves as he and Paul Hayman drive the 1909 Burrell traction engine towards Timaru on Wednesday.

“I’m absolutely thrilled with the way the engine performed.

“It is a run we do every second year for the Horse Power Rally,” he said referencing the South Canterbury Traction and Transport Museum’s two-day event at Levels Raceway this Saturday and Sunday.

The rally could feature up to 1000 vintage and classic trucks, tractors, traction engines, cars of all makes and models and stationary engines along with a special display of military equipment dating back to World War I.

”I’ve been doing the run (to Timaru) since I can remember, probably about the 1980s.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Paul Hayman applies oil to the 1909 Burrell traction engine on its trip from Waimate to Timaru for the Horse Power Rally on Saturday and Sunday.

Wigley said they work with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to ensure they have the permits for running on state highways.

“Generally the response from motorists is very good ... lots of waves and smiles on the faces with many wanting us to sound the whistle.

“We know that keeping to the left is best.”

Wigley said the engine is a regular at Waimate’s Bushtown Museum, performing threshing and milling displays, but has also travelled as far as Rangiora, Pleasant Point and Winchester for shows.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Guy Wigley doffs his hat to his 1909 Burrell traction engine after making its way to the outskirts of Timaru from Waimate on Wednesday.

“It probably gets used about a dozen days a year and can take about two hours to raise steam from cold, and while it is warming it is a case of oiling everything.

“I’ve been around them all my life. My dad got his engine drivers ticket in 1945.”

The Horse Power Rally is open from 8.30am on Saturday and 9am Sunday with funds raised going towards the storing and protection of vintage tractors at the musem on Brosnan Rd, Washdyke.