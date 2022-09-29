Woman warned after being caught carrying cannabis into Timaru's District Court

As the woman went through security at Timaru District Court, 0.34 grams of cannabis, a cannabis utensil and a grinder were found in her handbag. (File photo)

A 65-year-old woman caught carrying cannabis through security scanning into the Timaru District Court has been let off with a formal warning.

The offending was one of several events that kept police busy on day in which an intoxicated shirtless 19-year-old man also received a warning, this time for disorderly behaviour after being caught running in and out of traffic on three roads.

Sergeant Warwick Worth, of Timaru, said the woman carrying cannabis was at court at 11am on Wednesday to take care of some personal matters.

As she went through security scanning at the entrance, 0.34 grams of cannabis, a cannabis utensil and a grinder were found in her handbag.

Chris McKeen/Stuff At 9.35am on Wednesday, a 47-year-old man was caught travelling south-bound on State Highway 1 near Levels at 123kph. (File photo)

People entering most courts around the country all have to go through security checks similar to those at airports.

Worth said the woman was let off with a formal warning and a health referral.

The intoxicated man running shirtless was apprehended after multiple complaints from members of the public at 9pm on Wednesday of his activities in the Old North Rd, Selwyn and Hobbs Sts area.

Also on Wednesday, at 9.35am, a 47-year-old man was caught driving south-bound on State Highway 1 near Levels at 123kph.

Worth said the man was stopped for speeding, issued with a speeding ticket and had his driving licence suspended for three months for having excess demerit points.

The man’s vehicle was not registered properly, and he was ordered by police to do so.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Sergeant Warwick Worth, of Timaru, urges the Timaru public to be cautious of scams involving buying or selling items on Facebook Marketplace.

A 25-year-old woman was arrested, also on Wednesday, and charged with assault with intent to injure for allegedly attacking a 40-year-old woman at Night ‘n Day on Queen St.

Worth said an incident occurred at 11.44am following a verbal altercation between the two women after one woman pushed in front of the other in the line at the store.

It is alleged the younger woman went outside the store and waited for the older woman to come outside.

Worth said the 40-year-old issued a statement to police and went to Timaru Hospital. The woman suffered moderate injuries but was not admitted to hospital and is receiving follow-up treatment.

The 25-year-old has been bailed and is due to appear in court on October 4.

Worth is also urging the Timaru public to be cautious of scams involving buying or selling items on Facebook marketplace.

He said the scams are continuing, and they are receiving over-the-counter complaints “on a daily basis.”