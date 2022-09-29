Alliance Group fined $57,000 for waste dump into Timaru's Caroline Bay

An aerial view of the Alliance Group’s Smithfield Timaru plant with Caroline Bay in the background. Photo taken September 21, 2022.

A meatworks operation in Timaru has been fined $57,000 for causing “serious harm to an environment of high value and vulnerable sensitivity” near Caroline Bay.

Alliance Group’s unauthorised contaminants discharge of about 77,000 litres of “stickwater” and trade waste from its Smithfield plant occurred on March 26, 2021, and while described as “not deliberate offending” it was “due to a high degree of body corporate carelessness”, District and Environment Court Judge John Hassan’s reserved sentencing decision released on Tuesday says.

The company, which admitted its guilt in the Timaru District Court on April 12, 2022, was found to have “displayed a moderately high culpability in its offending” by Judge Hassan, who referred to a similar discharge incident at the plant on May 14, 2020, after which Alliance had resolved to build a block wall to bund the area, but had not done so.

“It is accepted that, had the bund been built, it could have confined the offending discharge to the Alliance site,” Judge Hassan said.

READ MORE:

* Alliance Smithfield meatworks admits discharging waste into sea near Timaru

* ECan encouraging Timaru residents to use app to report bad smells



“Alliance has now completed this bunding (doing so within a few days of the offending discharge incident).”

The incident was the result of a blockage in a trade waste pipe during a time the plant was fully operational.

Judge Hassan’s decision says “the discharge has caused cultural harm in flowing through Waitarakao Mātaitai, adversely affecting taonga species and the mana and mauri of the wai flowing into Waitarakao Lagoon.”

The decision also records frustration from John Henry, chairman of Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua.

“The shocking errors by Alliance Smithfield site are, in the opinion of Arowhenua, disgraceful and disappointing,” Henry's letter, dated June 24, 2021, says.

“The latest incident compounds these feelings as Alliance Smithfield has reassured Arowhenua and the community that measures had been put in place to prevent such a discharge from occurring again.

“This latest discharge has affected not just taonga species but the mana and mauri of the water that flows into the Waitarakao Lagoon.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An aerial view of the Smithfield meatworks in Timaru. Photo taken August 2021.

“Arowhenua are frustrated that the effects of this one negligence will persist long after the actual residues of the discharge have dissipated. Arowhenua therefore consider it crucial for ECan to address this incident with Alliance Smithfield to ensure further incidents do not occur.”

Samples taken by Environment Canterbury (ECan), which took the prosecution, showed the presence of ammoniacal nitrogen, E. coli., organic compounds and nutrients in the water.

Judge Hassan says a report from Shirley Hayward, ECan team leader water quality and ecology, concluded “there would have been immediate and potentially lethal effects on aquatic fauna with limited mobility”.

“High concentrations of faecal indicator bacteria would have rendered the ring drain and rocky reef unsuitable for collection of mahinga kai in the mātaitai areas for several days. There would have been associated risks to human health. Furthermore, the overall high nutrient inputs would have degraded habitat.”

Ecologist Mark James, a consultant to Alliance, said the toxicity effects would have been short term (acute toxicity being for a few hours and close to the discharge).

“In his (James’) view, it is unlikely there would have been any long-term measurable ecological effects. Fortuitously, the discharge coincided with an outgoing tide. He acknowledges there was an impact on the gathering of mahinga kai and a short-term impact on safe passage of inanga and elvers.”

Judge Hassan says “the offending caused serious harm to an environment of high value and vulnerable sensitivity”.

“The value is in te mana o te wai and the related cultural importance of Waitarakao Mātaitai to manawhenua, important freshwater and coastal ecology (including vulnerable inanga and tuna (elvers), the popularity of the coastal walking track, and related cultural, and recreational associations for communities.

“There was unmeasured harm or destruction to vulnerable coastal fauna, ecology and biodiversity. At least at an ecological scale, this was temporary. There was temporary endangerment to human health. There was harm to amenity values and community enjoyment of our environment. In most respects that harm was also temporary.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The Alliance Group’s Smithfield meatworks. Photo taken August 2022.

Judge Hassan said there was a violation of taonga and te mana o te wai, impacting personally on manawhenua and therefore environmentally.

“Specifically, the offending harmed the relationship of Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua to its whenua, including Waitarakao Mātaitai, te mana o te wai, taonga species living there, kaitiakitanga and cultural wellbeing. This harm extends beyond temporary ecological effects as I have described because it impacts on the relationship of manawhenua to their whenua.”

The maximum fine for the offence is $600,000, with Judge Hassan's starting point $80,000, which was increased to $92,000 for personal aggravating factors. There was a 25% discount for an early guilty plea and a further 15% for significant remorse including restorative justice with the fine “generously rounded down to $57,000”.

Judge Hassan also added an enforcement order to the fine, saying Alliance Group must, by January 31, 2023, undertake the following works - to peer-reviewed industry standard and design to upgrade wastewater infrastructure at its Smithfield plant at Timaru: (i) full replacement of the trade waste pipeline with above-ground high-density polythene pipeline, and installation of flow meters and pressure sensors at key discharge points linked to the on-site supervisory control and data acquisition system and alarmed on low-high differentiated pressures.

Alliance must also report, in writing by email, to ECan a progress report on the last working day of each month starting October 31, and provide a final report, including as-built designs, within five working days of completion of all works required by order. Alliance must also email or provide written copies of the reports in order to Aoraki Environmental Consultancy on the same day as each report is provided to ECan and, by an appropriate senior manager, must offer to te upoko of Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua to attend at Arowhenua Marae if requested to report on progress in completing order at regular times during completion of compliance.